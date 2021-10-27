News

Who discovered Gigi D’Alessio? A chance encounter changed his life

Posted on
Gigi D’Alessio is one of the most important songwriters, who has helped shape our musical landscape. But who is it that discovered it and started it? Let’s check.

Gigi D’Alessio (Getty Images)

When we think of Italian music it is impossible not to think also of Gigi D’Alessio which, in all these years, has become a true symbol, an icon of at least three generations. Thanks to his music – a hybrid of songwriting, neomelodic and Neapolitan folk songs – he has given new life to the sector.

The first steps in the environment moves them at the age of 12, after enrolling in the Conservatory of San Pietro a Majella of Naples, one of the most important institutes in our country. An interest developed in the alleys of the city of Campania, where he grew up and remained very close, despite his life today being a Rome, where he made his home.

In about thirty years of activity, always at the highest level, Gigi has managed to bring his music around Italy and even beyond the borders of the peninsula. Performing in very important stages and filling the major stadiums around the world, achieving enormous success.

Who discovered Gigi D’Alessio: the meeting with Mario Merola

Loved in Naples and throughout Italy, Gigi D’Alessio has garnered a huge following. A notoriety exploded in the nineties, so much so that his film Annarè it was the most viewed work in Campania, overshadowing Leonardo DiCaprio. Over the years it has sold over 20 million copies, winning diamond and platinum records.

He has worked and collaborated with great names in the world of Neapolitan and Italian music: from Nino D’Angelo to Lucio Dalla, passing through Gigi Finizio and Alex Britti. But his career and his artistic path owes it tochance encounter with Mario Merola, the “father of the Neapolitan melodic song”.

His career, in fact, begins thanks to the king of the Neapolitan drama. Merola, after hearing him a singer by pure chance and having learned that he wrote for other Neapolitan artists, decides to take him around with him and do it play during his concerts.

READ ALSO >>> How much does a ticket for the Gigi D’Alessio concert cost? You won’t believe it

Right from this moment D’Alessio’s story as a musician begins, which will lead him to climb very high peaks. For Merola he wrote, among other songs, Cient’anne, a song that later became the soundtrack of the homonymous film and gave him an important national fame.

Leave a Reply

