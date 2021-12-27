who do you prefer? Here’s what it reveals about your character

Personality test: which celebrity do you prefer among these six proposals? The answer will reveal some aspects of your character that you may not yet know.

Today we offer you a new test, very original, which allows you to get to know each other better. In fact, you’ll have to be honest and choose one of the famous people in the overexposed image and go see what the profile says.

Before starting, however, we must as always remember that this test has no scientific value, but only serves to make you spend some time, at least the time necessary to take this test.

This little game will allow you to get to know each other a little better. Who did you choose between Hugh Jackman, Leonardo Di Caprio, Vlamidir Putin, Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Barack Obama?

Hugh Jackman: if you have chosen him, it means that you are people with a strong sixth sense. You can understand people on the fly and you can distinguish those who really love you or who is lying to you. You manage to handle every situation with great skill.

Leonardo Dicaprio: If you have chosen the protagonist of the Titanic, instead, you are a people who try to always reach your goals. You always have so many things to do, you are also great friends: all the people you surround yourself with trust your judgment.

Vladimir Putin: if you have chosen the president of Russia you are endowed with great tenacity and you have a very strong personality. You love the rules very much.

Brad Pitt: if your choice fell on Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband, it means that you are one of the very generous people: you are excellent listeners and always ready to help others. Other people love to have you around because of your peaceful and good character.

George Clooney: if you have chosen this actor you are hyperactive people. You get bored very often, which is why you are looking for new things. You are a lover of life and if there is a party you attend, you are the animators.

Barack Obama: if you have chosen the former President of the United States, it means that you are optimistic, but you are also of the people calm, deep and generous. Finally, you are true leaders that everyone loves.