Who does Cazzie David play in season 3 of ‘Umbrella Academy’?

netflix announced the umbrella academy Season 3, with the Sparrow Academy characters appearing as an alternate team that Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) adopts and trains as superheroes. They revealed Sparrow Academy cast members Marcus (Justin Cornwell), Fei (Britne Oldford), Alphonso (Jake Epstein), Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez), Jayme (Cazzie David) and Christopher, a cube of supernatural terror. Here’s everything you need to know about Cazzie David as Jayme in the umbrella academy Season 3.

Jayme is who Cazzie David plays in season 3 of ‘Umbrella Academy’

While most of the Sparrows do not have a name in the umbrella academy graphic novels by Gerard Way, Netflix announced their names. Y the umbrella academy cast Cazzie David as number 6, Jayme.

