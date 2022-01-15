Who does not have to pay the car tax. And watch out for the fines: what you risk

With the entry into force of the new year, the car tax, which in this 2022 includes a series of changes compared to what was previously established. Despite initial rumors of a possible cancellation by the government, eventually the car owners tax remains in place and therefore will have to be duly paid within the deadline. This is a tax on the ownership of a car, regulated by the individual Regions and which requires the intervention of the Revenue Agency only in the event of non-compliance. Here’s everything you need to know about the news for the 2022 car tax.

The sanctions

What happens if the payment is not made within the deadline? Car owners will obviously run into some sanctions: whoever fails to comply within 12 months will have to pay an additional sum by way of contravention equal to 4.29%; the penalty will instead be 5% if the tax is to be paid more than 2 years after the due date. Then there is the extreme case: those who do not pay for three consecutive years risk cancellation from the Public Automobile Register (PRA) with the withdrawal of the circulation and the license plate of the car.

The exemptions

At the same time, some exemptions: those who appear to be the owners of cars used for the transport of the disabled and owners of vintage cars with at least 30 years or electric cars will not have to pay the stamp duty.

Deadlines

After having granted several extensions to the expiry of the car tax due to the Covid-19 emergency, now the usual deadlines have returned to be used as a reference. If the stamp expired in December 2021 then it must be paid starting from January 1st to January 31st 2022; if it has expired in January 2022 then it will have to be paid starting from February 1st to February 28th 2022; if it has expired in February 2022 then it will have to be paid from 1st to 31st March 2022; if it has expired in March 2022 then it will have to be paid starting from April 1st to 30th 2022; if it has expired in April 2022 then it will have to be paid starting from May 1st to May 31st 2022; if it has expired in May 2022 then it will have to be paid starting from June 1st to 30th 2022; if it has expired in June 2022 then it will have to be paid from 1st to 31st July 2022.

If it has expired in July 2022 then it will have to be paid from 1st to 31st August 2022; if it has expired in August 2022 then it will have to be paid from 1st to 30th September 2022; if it has expired in September 2022 then it will have to be paid starting from October 1st to 31st 2022; if it has expired in October 2022 then it will have to be paid starting from November 1st to 30th 2022; if it has expired in November 2022 then it will have to be paid starting from December 1st to 31st 2022; if it has expired in December 2022 then it will have to be paid starting from January 1st to 31st 2023.