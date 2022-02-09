Who earned during Covid in Italy? The billionaires who got richer

The Covid spawned in Italy as well as in the rest of the world an unprecedented economic crisis, with the recovery that has taken place in recent months which in this 2022 could be nullified by the expensive bills resulting from the gas crisis.

Between lockdowns and restrictions, while Italy came to a halt following the outbreak of the pandemic with thousands of people who suddenly found themselves unemployed and hung on state aid, many of the Home-grown billionaires have seen their fortunes increase.

This is a paradox that does not only concern our country: according to a report published by Oxfam in the past few weeks, the ten richest people on the planet at the height of the pandemic they doubled their total assets, from 691.7 to 1,512 billion dollars.

Just to cite the three richest people in the world as an example, according to an analysis made by Forbes and reported by Everyday occurrenceafter the outbreak of Covid in two years Jeff Bezos saw its assets increase by 67%, Elon Mask even 1.016% e Bernard Arnault of 130%.

Who earned in Italy during Covid

In their “small” even several Italian billionaires have seen their bank account increase since Covid has turned our lives upside down. Always according to the data pitted by Forbes, Giovanni Ferrero who, according to the American magazine, is the richest person in Italy, has earned 9 billion dollars in these two years.

Better than he did Leonardo Del Vecchiothe patron of Luxottica second in this special ranking of Scrooge Italians, which increased their assets by as much as 14.8 billion dollars.

Even brothers can smile Luciano and Giuliana Benetton (+1.2 billion), but he certainly can’t complain as well Silvio Berlusconi (+1.5 billion) with the leader of Forza Italia who was thus able to console himself for not being able to fulfill his dream at the Quirinale.

As for the healthcare sector entrepreneurs, Stefano Pessina Walgreens Boots Alliance increased its assets by 0.3 billion, with Sergio Stevanato of the Stevanato Group which, on the other hand, has become 1.2 billion richer since Covid began.

Gustavo Denegri of Diasorin in this period of time instead has increased its account by a billion. Ultimately the business has also gone well for Massimiliana Landini Aleottiwidow of Alberto Aleotti authentic deus ex machina of the success of the Menarini Group: in the last two years, her assets have increased by 3.2 billion.