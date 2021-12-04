who earns more with the Irpef reform

The mini IRPEF reform is underway. The rates will drop from 5 to 4 (with the cancellation of the levy to 41% and the consequent enlargement of the audience of the last bracket), the brackets and deductions will be reshaped, Irap (the regional tax on productive activities) will be canceled for sole proprietorships, individuals and start-ups. This is the general agreement reached between the Minister of Economy, Daniele Franco, and the representatives of the majority parties to distribute the 8 billion euro tax cut provided for by the 2022 Budget Law. Seven billion will be used for the reduction of income tax , one for IRAP.

How payslips change in 2022 with the IRPEF reform

The operational debut of the new personal income tax should take place in March 2022: in this case, the paychecks for that month will also see the balance for January and February arrive. But the year-on-year effect is expected to be full as of January. At the moment it is a matter of hypotheses, but the government seems to have found the right balance on the structure of the reform. The benefits should affect almost all taxpayers to varying degrees. How will the structure of the personal income tax change? There are now 5 withdrawal rates: 23% on income up to 15 thousand euros; 27% between 15 thousand and 28 thousand; 38% between 28 thousand and 55 thousand; 41% between 55 thousand and 75 thousand; 43% over 75 thousand. From 2022 the rates would become 4. No change for the first bracket (23% up to 15 thousand euros). The second bracket would remain the same (15-28 thousand euros), but 25% instead of 27% would apply. The third bracket would be reduced slightly (28-50 thousand euros) but with a lighter rate of three points, from 38% to 35%. The 41% rate would disappear and 43% would apply to incomes over 50 thousand euros (which now takes place after 75 thousand euros). In summary:

Irpef: taxation today

up to 15 thousand euros 23% from 15 thousand to 28 thousand euros 27% from 28 thousand to 55 thousand euros 38% from 55 thousand to 75 thousand euros 41% over 75 thousand euros 43%

Irpef: how it could be after the reform

up to 15 thousand euros 23% from 15 thousand to 28 thousand euros 25% from 28 thousand to 50 thousand euros 35% over 50 thousand euros 43%

The IRPEF cut should bring earnings above all to the middle classes, with savings in paychecks that, according to the economic manager of the Pd Antonio Misiani, could exceed 700 euros per year for some groups of taxpayers of the third bracket, currently between 28 thousand and 55 thousand EUR. Due to the progressive structure of the tax, the reduction of the rates of the second and third brackets will be extended to all.

Estimates on payroll increases

The most significant advantages relating to the cut in income tax should concern, starting from 2022, those who have an income between 30 thousand and 60 thousand euros gross a year. According to data from the Ministry of Economy, it is about 7 million taxpayers. The elaborations of the Foundation for employment consultants studies allow us to propose some useful concrete examples to understand what awaits us with the transition from five to four personal income tax brackets. Labor consultants have analyzed some typical cases that fall within the average Italian income. The first is 20 thousand euros a year: the current income tax, without considering any type of deduction, is equal to 4,800 euros. From 2022, with the passage of the second bracket from 27% to 25%, it would drop to 4,700 euros with a benefit of 100 euros.

In the case of a single income earner of 30 thousand euros, it goes from a gross income tax of 7,500 euros to 7,200 euros. The advantage is 300 euros, but even here it is concentrated on one person.

In a family with two workers and a total income of 45 thousand euros, equally distributed and therefore equal to 22,250 euros each, not taking into account the deductions for dependent children, the passage for each taxpayer is from a gross income tax of 5,475 euros to 5,325 euros, with a benefit of 150 euros per person, equal to 300 euros for the nucleus. The benefit, therefore, rises as income increases.

With an annual gross income of 40 thousand euros, however, savings become 620 euros: the gross tax of 11,520 euros due today would be 10,900 euros after the reform. If the income rises to 80 thousand euros, the savings are instead of 270 euros, therefore lower: the gross tax of 27,570 euros due today would be 27,300 euros after the reform. Up to 15 thousand euros, except for interventions on tax deductions, there would be no advantages because for this income bracket the rate remains 23%. Alongside the new reform of the personal income tax rates, the reshaping of the deductions (with the complete absorption of the Renzi bonus) and of the no tax area (but only for the self-employed, from 4,800 to 5,500 euros), should avoid abrupt jumps in levies from one bracket to the other and to ensure less taxes for all.

At what stage is the reform

The political agreement reached in the ministry will now have to be translated into law, subject to the presentation in the Senate of the amendment to the budget law with details of the measures. To complicate the process, however, the position taken by Confindustria has arrived, very negative on the hypothesis of reform. According to the association led by Carlo Bonomi, “the scissoring at the personal income tax rates wastes limited resources with imperceptible effects on the net income of families and the intervention on IRAP, limited to individuals, does not improve competitiveness”. The unions that have asked for changes to the government are also critical. The control room gathered yesterday at Palazzo Chigi by Prime Minister Mario Draghi confirmed the same scheme decided by the Ministry of Economy in the comparison last week with the parties on the tax cut, that is to allocate 7 billion to the Irpef cut and a billion to scissor the ‘Irap.

The solidarity contribution on incomes above 75 thousand euros is skipped

On the other hand, the solidarity contribution for incomes above 75 thousand euros against the expensive bills has jumped. The contribution was at the center of a tug-of-war in yesterday’s Council of Ministers. In the end, Draghi himself would have decided to change course, avoiding new frictions. The contribution, payable by those who exceed the income threshold, should have been used to cope with increases in bills, with particular attention to the weaker groups. The idea was to charge a solidarity contribution to those in the highest income brackets, in order to compensate for the 248 million euros of the Irpef reduction that would impact their bracket. It would have been a refund of around 20 euros per month per person.

The proposal was made during the control room: Prime Minister Draghi would have asked the heads of delegation to express themselves on the request of the unions: Pd, M5s and Leu in favor, against Italia Viva and center-right. The issue was also addressed in the subsequent Council of Ministers, characterized by a suspension linked, according to government sources, to the failure to agree on tax cuts. In particular, it would have been the solidarity contribution, for 2022, for personal income taxes above 75 thousand euros: this band would not have benefited from the cut in the study, so as to free about 250 million euros to be used against the increase in bills .

Although the measure was skipped, another 300 million additional million would have been identified during the Council of Ministers to stem the increase in electricity and gas without further burdening the taxpayers. Resources, clarify sources of government, identified in the state budget, between savings and funds not fully spent. This would have been the mediation reached to overcome the divisions over the contribution of solidarity.