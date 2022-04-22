WHO endorses Pfizer’s oral COVID treatment in high-risk patients

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday endorsed the use of Pfizer Inc.’s oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19 in high-risk patients, after an analysis of data from a trial conducted by the agency of the UN will demonstrate that the therapy reduces the risk of hospitalization.

The recommendation comes as thousands of people are dying from COVID-19 every week, even though the global infection rate is declining.

Of the existing COVID-19 treatments, Pfizer PFE.N’s Paxlovid is by far the most potent, according to the WHO. Other therapies include Merck & Co’s molnupiravir pill MRK.N, Gilead Sciences’ intravenous remdesivir GILD.O, and antibody treatments.

A WHO analysis of two clinical trials with Paxlovid, involving almost 3,100 patients, suggested that it reduced the risk of hospitalization by 85%.

In high-risk patients — those with more than a 10% risk of hospitalization — use of Paxlovid could result in 84 fewer hospitalizations per 1,000 patients, according to the agency.

However, there are challenges that could limit the adoption of Paxlovid. Since it must be taken early in the disease to be effective, access to rapid and accurate tests is essential to identify patients.

