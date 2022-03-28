WHO establishes World Center for Traditional Medicine in India

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Government of India have signed an agreement to establish the World Center for Traditional Medicine, which is backed by an investment of 250 million dollars from the Executive of this country, which aims to harnessing the potential of traditional medicine through modern science and technology to improve the health of people and the planet.

Thus, it is estimated that about 80 percent of the world population uses traditional medicine. To date, 170 of the 194 Member States of this international organization reported on the use of Traditional Medicine, and their Administrations requested the support of the WHO to create a body of evidence and reliable data on the practices and products of Traditional Medicine. .

“For many millions of people around the world, traditional medicine is the first port of call to treat many illnesses,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “Ensuring that all people have access to safe and effective treatment is an essential part of WHO’s mission, and this new center will help harness the power of science to strengthen the evidence base for traditional medicine,” he added.