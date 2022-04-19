WHO establishes World Center for Traditional Medicine

La World Health Organization (WHO) and the government of India signed an agreement on Monday to establish the World Center for Traditional Medicine of the WHO.

This world center of knowledge on traditional medicine, supported by a $250 million investment from the government of the India, has as objective harness the potential of traditional medicine from around the world. This through science and technology to improve the health of people and the planet.

It is estimated that about 80 percent of the world’s population uses traditional medicine. To date, 170 of the 194 WHO Member States have reported the use of traditional medicine. Their governments have requested the support of the WHO to create a body of evidence and reliable data on the practices and products of traditional medicine.

“For many millions of people around the world, traditional medicine is the first port of call to treat Many sicknesses“said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO.

SAFE AND EFFECTIVE TREATMENT

“Ensuring that all people have access to safe and effective treatment is an essential part of WHO’s mission. This new center will help harness the power of science to strengthen the evidence base for traditional medicine. I am grateful to the Government of India for their support, and we hope that it will be a success”.

The term traditional medicine describes the sum total of the knowledge, skills and practices that indigenous people and different cultures have been used over time to maintain health. As well as prevent, diagnose and treat physical illnesses and mental.

Its scope encompasses ancient practices such as acupuncture, Ayurvedic medicine, and herbal blends, as well as modern medicines.

Currently, national health systems and strategies still do not fully integrate the millions of traditional medicine workers, accredited courses, health facilities and health expenses. Traditional medicine is also becoming more prominent in the world of medicine. modern science.

About 40 percent of approved pharmaceuticals in use come from natural substances. “Which underscores the vital importance of conserving biodiversity and sustainability.”

BIRTH CONTROL PILL FROM PLANTS

For example, the discovery of aspirin was based on traditional medicine formulations using willow bark. the contraceptive pill it developed from the roots of wild yam plants. And childhood cancer treatments have been based on pink periwinkle.

The winning research Nobel Prize on artemisinin for malaria control began with a review of the texts of the ancient medicine China.

Artificial intelligence is now being used to map evidence and trends in traditional medicine and to screen natural products for pharmacokinetic properties.

The images of magnetic resonance Functional therapies are used to study brain activity and the relaxation response that is part of some traditional medicine therapies such as meditation and yoga. Both are increasingly used for mental health and wellness in stressful times.

TRADITIONAL MEDICINE THROUGH TECHNOLOGY

In addition, the use of traditional medicine has also been updated through applications of mobile telephonyonline classes and other technologies.

The new WHO center will be established in Jamnagar, Gujarat (India). But it is designing to involve and benefit all world regions.

The new center focuses on four main strategic areas: evidence and learning; Data and analysis. Sustainability Y equity. and innovation and technology to optimize the contribution of traditional medicine to global health and sustainable development.

The on-site launch of the new world center WHO Traditional Medicine Conference in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, will take place on April 21, 2022. N

