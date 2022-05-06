WHO estimates 15 million deaths from the pandemic

Photo : Scott Olson ( Getty Images )

The World Health Organization has updated its estimate of deaths associated with the covid-19 pandemic. The number, derived from the excess mortality of the countries of the world between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021, is between 13.3 and 16.6 million people.

The estimate of 15 million deaths2.5 times higher than official figures show, is calculated as the difference between the number of deaths that occurred during the first two years of the pandemic and the deaths that were projected from previous years.

This calculation includes deaths directly associated with covid and deaths indirectly linked to the disease, both due to the impact of the pandemic on health systems and society.

Many people lost access to adequate treatment for other illnesses because health systems were overwhelmed by the pandemic. At the same time, the excess deaths could have been affected by deaths that were prevented during the pandemic due to the lower risk of events such as traffic accidents or work injuries.

Countries like the United States, India, Brazil, Mexico, and Indonesia have the highest excess deaths. The United States recently passed the million deaths caused by covid-19, the worst official figure in the world. It is one of the rich countries with the lowest rate of vaccinations, and ranks 63rd in the world in number of vaccines. with 66.75% of the population with a complete regimen.

Brazil has reported more than 663,000 deaths; In d ia of 523,000, and Mexico of more than 324,000. Other countries have higher figures by number of inhabitants. Peru has reported 212,000 deaths, 645 per 100,000 inhabitants.