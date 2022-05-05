WHO estimates that deaths were almost double those reported by the Government – ​​El Financiero

In 2020 and 2021, there was an excess mortality linked to COVID in Mexico of 626,000 people, which includes people who died directly from the disease, other medical problems and interruptions in medical care derived from the pandemic, indicated this Thursday the World Health Organization (WHO).

The figure almost doubles the 324 thousand 334 deaths from COVID recognized by the Health Secretary since the start of the pandemic, according to the report on global excess mortality presented by WHO experts.

More than two-thirds of the global excess mortality linked to COVID (estimated at 14.9 million people) was concentrated in Mexico and nine other countries particularly hard hit by the pandemic: India, Russia, Indonesia, the United States, Brazil, Peru, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

However, in countries such as the US, Brazil or Peru, the figures presented today by the WHO roughly match with the number of deaths from COVID reported by national health authorities in 2020 and 2021.

In the Indiahowever, the excess mortality calculated in that period was 4.7 million people, while only about 523 thousand deaths from COVID were reported.

In Egypt 24,000 direct deaths from COVID were reported, while excess mortality in 2020 and 2021 exceeds 250,000 people, a disparity that is also seen in similar proportions in other highly populated countries in Africa, such as Nigeria and Ethiopia.

It is suspected that the pandemic was more serious than official figures indicated in the past in many developing countries, with health networks that were not prepared to carry out tests or that in practice do not record the causes of death.

