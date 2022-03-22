WHO Europe: “Here’s how countries can live with Covid”

“We will have to living with Covid-19 for some time, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get out of the pandemic. I believe that we must distinguish “between these two aspects. Hans Kluge, director of the Regional Office of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Europe, is convinced of this. Today he attended a press conference in Moldova. , with the country’s health minister, Ala Nemerenco, to talk mainly about the commitment to welcoming Ukrainian refugees.

“We have the opportunity to get out of the pandemic – he explained – if countries do 4 things: first of all if they protect the vulnerable, the elderly and people with diseases; secondly – Kluge lists – all countries must strengthen their surveillance and sequencing systems in order to be able to quickly intercept variants or even new viruses; third point is that countries must have access to the new antivirals “, because” if we give the new antivirals to people with symptoms as soon as possible, we drastically reduce the severity “of the disease,” hospitalization and death; finally the fourth point is to deal with the post Covid or Long Covid burden, because 15% of patients who have had the disease still have symptoms 12 weeks later “, and with the burden generated by everything that jumped during the pandemic,” surgery, postponed cancer screening “, and so on. For Kluge, ultimately, the” 3 words “that must guide us are” hope, vigilance, international solidarity “.