WHO Europe, vaccine obligation must remain the last resort – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – COPENHAGEN, 07 DEC – Compulsory vaccination must remain “the last resort”. This was stated by the head of WHO Europe Hans Kluge.



The World Health Organization has therefore asked for better protection for children against Covid-19, currently the most affected age group, keeping the mandatory vaccination of the population as a “last resort” option. To avoid further school closures and the return of distance learning, WHO Europe recommends strengthening school testing and considering vaccinating pupils. “The use of face masks as well as tampons should be the norm in all primary schools and vaccination of children should be discussed and considered nationally in order to protect schools,” said Kluge. According to the WHO, cases are currently on the rise in all age groups, “with the highest rates currently found among children between the ages of 5 and 14”. (HANDLE).

