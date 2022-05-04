WHO evaluates alternative medicine methods

Many people turn to traditional or alternative medicine, but how effective are these methods really? A new center of the World Health Organization (WHO) has set out to find out. The center is located in India, a country where alternative medicine is so important that it even has its own ministry that supports complementary therapies such as Ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, unani, siddha and homeopathy.

The recent inauguration of the center in the city of Jamnagar was attended, among others, by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. “India’s traditional system of medicine is not just a treatment, but a holistic approach to life,” he said. According to data from the WHO, the Indian government has allocated some 250 million dollars to the project.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated: “The center aims to be an innovation engine to drive an evidence, data and sustainability agenda in traditional medicine.” He also added that it will join forces with traditional medicine practitioners from around the world and help set research standards.

Traditional medicine is a very broad field. According to a WHO statement about the center, 80 percent of the world’s population uses complementary medicines. These include acupuncture, Ayurvedic medicine, and herbal blends.

Traditional medicine is also represented in modern science. According to the WHO, about 40 percent of all approved medicines today come from natural substances. The discovery of aspirin, for example, was based on earlier conclusions about the antipyretic effect of willow bark. Research on artemisinin for use against malaria, for which the Nobel Prize was awarded in 2015, began with the study of ancient Chinese medicine texts.

German biologist and science journalist Georg Rueschemeyer of Cochrane, an international network that provides the scientific basis for decision-making in the health sector, believes it makes sense to take a closer look at cures that have been developed over centuries, to thus check its plausibility and, in case of doubt, carry out good clinical studies.

The Cochrane network is especially known for its “Cochrane Reviews”, systematic reviews that summarize all the scientific evidence on a specific question in medicine or other health sciences.

However, Rueschemeyer also stressed that, in addition to the traditional procedures mentioned by the WHO, which form the basis of already accredited therapies, one could probably find numerous examples where traditional procedures turned out to be ineffective or even dangerous, namely the ancient practice of bloodletting. According to the academic, it is always necessary to weigh whether a procedure justifies spending large sums to carry out studies.

In addition, he continues, there are several reviews of the Cochrane network on the use of traditional methods, such as acupuncture for specific issues. However, he stresses: “From my personal experience at Cochrane, I would say that I haven’t come across many Cochrane reviews that really show good evidence for a traditional procedure,” says Rueschemeyer.

The scientist specifies that this is often because, when searching, only a few studies are found, often poorly done, that cannot prove or disprove a benefit, which in turn leads to the question of whether it is worth investing the limited research funds into a procedure that seems scientifically implausible, for example, homeopathy.

German emeritus professor Edzard Ernst, who has long held a chair in alternative medicine at the University of Exeter, England, also points out that, while it remains to be seen who will lead the center and what work will emerge, the press release from the WHO is full of verbiage and platitudes.

For its part, the WHO explains that in the new center it wants to use modern technologies to study traditional medicine, among others, artificial intelligence and big data. According to the organization, the center will be dedicated to creating a reliable evidence base for policies and standards on traditional medicine products and practices, and will also help countries incorporate them into their health systems.

dop