Who explains to you… The history of the MGM Grand Garden Arena; the grammy headquarters

The story of the ‘Sin City’ compound

Although recently the MGM Grand Garden Arena has received the shows of artists of the stature of madonna, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Sarah Brightman, Katy Perry, Billy Joel, Elton John, Jimmy Buffet, Lady Gaga, Barbra Streisand, Harry Styles, pearl jam, link park, Shakira and bee geeshis past is rather one of sporting tradition.

Although it should be mentioned that the venue is already a benchmark for the Latin Recording Academy because it has received the delivery of the Latin Grammy for several years and for the Academy of Country Music Awards. Another detail is that this will be the first time that NARAS has moved its ceremony from downtown Los Angeles to the Sin City.

Madonna during her concert at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on the ‘MDNA’ tour on October 13, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(David Becker/©Getty Images 154100335)



A fact to feel more proud is that it was a Mexican who was in charge of inaugurating the operations of the MGM Grand Garden Arena as “the cathedral of boxing” in 1994, it is about nothing less than the boxer Julio Cesar Chavez against Frankie Randall for the World Boxing Council (WBC) super lightweight championship.

The capacity that comfortably enters the next Grammy venue is 16,800 people and in June 1997 that number of people witnessed one of the most embarrassing moments for world boxing, when the highest-grossing boxer in history, Mike Hombre de Hierro Tysonbit the ear of Evander Holyfield.