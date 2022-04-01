Who faces Vladimir Putin ends up poisoned!: Roman Abramovich reappears yellow in Istanbul as a result of poisoning | International | News

Roman Abramovich and two Ukrainian envoys who participated in negotiations in Moscow developed symptoms of possible poisoning after a meeting in kyiv, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The sources specified that it was difficult to determine if the possible poisoning was caused by a chemical or biological agent, or if it was electromagnetic radiation.

“I advise anyone who is negotiating with the Russian Federation not to eat or drink, and preferably to avoid touching any surface,” said Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister.

“Tell him I will crush them”: “Peacemaker” Roman Abramovich carries a message from Volodimir Zelensky with Ukraine terms and reignites the anger of Vladimir Putin

Roman Abramovich reappears after poisoning

After presenting the symptoms of red eyes, constant tearing and peeling of the skin of the hands and face, Abramovich reappeared this Tuesday in the negotiations in Istanbul to achieve a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, after the alleged attempt to poisoning by their compatriots.

The Daily Mail reported that experts say the Chelsea owner was able to come into contact with the chemical warfare agent Chloropicrin from World War I or a low dose of Novichok.

He noted that while being examined, the billionaire asked the doctor if he was dying.

The millionaire arrived at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul, the venue for the negotiations, together with the Russian delegation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said last week that the tycoon is involved in the talks from the “initial phase.” In addition, they assure that he is one of the few people close to Vladimir Putin.

In his participation he was noted with a recovered aspect. However, with some consequences of the alleged attack that left him with a countenance consistent with a recovery process due to poisoning.

The oligarch is not an official member of the dialogue table

The Kremlin declared Tuesday that Abramovich is not an official member of the Russian delegation negotiating with Ukraine. But they do acknowledge that he acts as a liaison for “certain contacts” between kyiv and Moscow.

“Roman Abramovich has been incorporated to ensure certain contacts between the Russian and Ukrainian sides,” said Dmitri Peskov, spokesman for the Russian Presidency, in his daily telephone press conference. (I)