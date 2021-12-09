who falls under the new discipline?

Anyone who is starting to work in Italy now will go to pension, on average, at the age of 71 against 61.8 years, which is sufficient thanks to the “different options available” to retire early. This is what we read in the report “Pensions at a glance 2021“, Released yesterday by the OECD. Italy is in fact located in the seven OECD countries that connect thestatutory retirement age to life expectancy. “In a Ndc (Notional Defined Contribution, in practice the contribution system, ed) regime – explains the report – this link is not necessary to improve retirement finances, but aims to prevent people from retiring too early with too many pensions. low and to promote employment at a later age “. Italians are required to have a ‘normal’ future retirement age among the highest, together with those living in Denmark (74 years), Estonia (71 years) and the Netherlands (71 years), against an OECD average of 66 years for the generation that is now entering the job market “.

“In Italy and in these other countries – continues the OECD document – all the improvements in life expectancy come automatically integrated into retirement age. Alternatively, Finland and the Netherlands report two thirds of the improvements in life expectancy at retirement age ”. A completely different situation from the one currently in force, in which “the various options available to retire before the retirement age provided for by the law lower the average age of exit from the labor market, equal to an average of 61.8 years compared to 63.1 years of the OECD average “.

Particularly Quota 100, the measure strongly desired by the League during the yellow-green government which allowed them to retire at 62, that is to say five years earlier than the retirement age required by law, having paid 38 years of contributions. As well as in Italy, an exception is foreseen only in Spain with less than 40 years of contributions, with Belgium requesting 42, France 41.5 and Germany 45 years. In 2020, the highest average retirement age is 67 in countries such as Norway and Iceland and the lowest in Turkey (52).

“The provision of relatively high benefits to young retirees causes the public pension expenditure of Italy be placed at second place among the highest of the OECD countries equal to 15.4% of GDP in 2019 ″, underlined the OECD. A system that does not favor self-employed workers who on average receive pensions that are one third lower than those of employees: “self-employed workers can expect pensions that are about 30% lower than those of employees with the same taxable income for their entire career : the OECD average is 25% lower “.

The Italian pension system, explained the OECD, “combines a high legal retirement age with a high contribution rate of 33%, which results in a high net replacement rate 82% for workers with an uninterrupted career and with an average wage, compared to a rate of 62% on average in the OECD area “. According to what emerges from the study, on retiring 3 years earlier, at 68, the future net replacement rate drops substantially to 72%, “a value that remains high in an international comparison”.