who follows him (still) and what his fans want- Corriere.it

from Giuseppe Sarcina

The attacks on Fauci, Pelosi and Biden: «Biden doesn’t even know where he is. Maw? He acts like he’s the king of the United States. We will take back the White House “

FROM OUR SEND

FLORENCE – The Trumpian movement is still there. Supporters of the former president on Saturday evening thousands have flocked in Florence, a village south of Phoenix, suspended in the great spaces of Arizona. They came from California, Texas, New Mexico. They endured queues in cars for up to two hours, before reaching the parking lots. And a wave formed mainly by adults, between forty and sixty years old. Many women, few young people. With a strong presence of the hyper-conservative evangelical world.

Nobody has a mask and almost everyone looks at the few who wear it with amazement. There are some grim faces, some sweatshirts that refer to the far-right militias. But the atmosphere is relaxed.

We don’t know if this push will be enough to bring Donald Trump back to the White House. The exile of Mar-a-Lago is certain of this: «In the elections of midterm this year we will conquer the House and the Senate; then in 2024 we will take back the White House“. Where that “we”, as has always been clear, means “I”. The scheme is more or less that of the 2016 campaign. «The Donald» stirs, foments the square. He uses it as a shoulder for his performance.

In Florence, for the first half hour, Trump seems to have found the polish of his best times. He has updated the repertoire of his lines that disgusts half of America and thrills the other half. Joe Biden? “A total disaster, he doesn’t even know where he is.” Followed by “Kamala”, ie Vice President Kamala Harris, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Republican “renegade” Liz Cheney. The most booed is Anthony Fauci: «He gave advice to me too, only I didn’t listen to him. Now, however, he looks like the king of this country ». The slogan once reserved for Hillary Clinton rises from the audience: “Lock him up”, put him in.

The Arizona rally was highly anticipated. Joe Biden is objectively in difficulty on various fronts: from the pandemic to the reform of the right to vote. Trump had the opportunity to speak to the entire nation, not just the loyalists.

He only tried in the first part, the shortest, harshly attacking the rival’s policies: “The contagion? Biden had said he would uproot it and instead here we are with the hospitals still full. ” Immigration: «Millions and millions are entering illegally; Biden blocked the wall we were about to finish, it was only three weeks away ». And poi inflation, energy, supply chain: “We had never even heard of it. It took Joe to have this problem too ». In short, despite many inaccuracies and exaggerations, a speech as an opposition leader, with a political-social positioning: “I am against the mandatory vaccine, Fauci and Biden have closed everything, ruined our economy, closed people at home . They turned the United States into Venezuela. But we will take back our freedom and our country ».

The problem, however, especially for the broad range of moderate conservatives, is that “content” is an ancillary part of the “Save America” ​​campaign, Trump 2024.

On the stage of Florence, as the minutes pass, the real priorities and obsessions of a rancorous and victimist politician emerge, unable if not to accept, at least to overcome the clear and indisputable defeat of 2020. The reaction of his audience is surprising. He indulges him for a while, then, thanks to an icy wind, he sinks into an unusual silence. It is difficult to follow a series of numbers, of percentages. All false, as proven by dozens of State checks and judges’ sentences. For Trump, the story is different. And the assault on Capitol Hill is the consequence of the «stolen elections»: «Everyone talks about those who entered the building, but none of the greatest protest ever seen in history. People had gone to Washington to claim their rights. ” The most disconcerting appeal follows: “Let’s help the political prisoners”, which would be the militiamen and the stragglers who smashed glass, offices and bivouacked in parliamentary halls.

But now what matters here on the ranch lawn is that the performance is getting downright boring. Many leave well in advance. The crowded mall quickly empties while Trump is still talking.