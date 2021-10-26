“Who Framed Bob Hoskins?”: Rise of an English Star

It was October 26, 1942 when a woman escaped from the bombing of the Second World War gave birth to a son whoEngland still struggling to forget. Seventy-nine years after the name of Bob Hoskins resonates with the many characters given to the international public. Characterized by immense abilities, he arrives in the world of entertainment almost by chance, relying on a talent hitherto unexplored. Tread the most important theatrical stages of the UK, works in television, also appearing in some Italian productions, and wins noble prizes thanks to various film roles. Today we celebrate the anniversary of his birth: an important occasion to remember a great actor.

Bob Hoskins was born in Bury St. Edmunds in the county of Suffolk, but grows in the English capital. Little devoted to study, he left school at the age of fifteen to devote himself to various jobs. He is a plumber, a window cleaner, a truck driver and a fire eater in a circus. He is then enlisted as a sailor in the Norwegian merchant navy and tries to obtain a diploma in accountancy with no results. One fine day in the life of Bob it accidentally changes direction, just like it happens in happy ending movies. He accompanies a friend of his to an audition and is chosen for a marginal role in a small theatrical production.

Bob Hoskins: from the stage to the big screen

From actor hired essentially for the substitutions he becomes the protagonist of which he notes Royal Shakespeare Company can’t do without. In this period, it hits the most important stages, among which it is impossible to forget the London’s Royal Court and the National Theater. After this brilliant theatrical interlude comes the first cinematic opportunity. It is 1974 and Bob appears for the first time on the big screen in the film “The pornographer“, In which he acts alongside Richard Dreyfuss.

Six years later he is engaged on the set of “The day of Good Friday“, While in 1984 he acted in”Cotton Club” from Francis Ford Coppola. It is, however, with “Mona Lisa“, 1984 film directed by Neil Jordan, that Bob wins a BAFTA, a Golden Globe and the award for the best male interpretation at the Cannes Film Festival. For the role of the gangster George he is also appointed to the Oscar, but the gold statuette is missing. With “Who Framed Roger Rabbit“from Robert Zemeckis obtains international success in 1988. In this fortunate period Bob Hoskins also boasts leading roles in Italian fiction “The Duce and I“, In which he interprets Benito Mussolini. Years later the actor returns to the sets of the beautiful country with “Pinocchio” from Alberto Sironi And “The good Pope“.

MONA LISA, Cathy Tyson, Bob Hoskins, 1986, crying – Photo Credits: TODAY

Among the eighty films to which Hoskins participated it is important to remember “Sirens“Of 1990 and”Hook-Captain Hook“, Flanked by Robin Williams, Dustin Hoffman And Julia Roberts. He then recites in “Intrigues of Power – Nixon“,”The Felicia’s journey” And “The enemy at the gates“. In 2005 he obtained his second nomination for ai Golden Globe Best Supporting Actor in “Lady Henderson presents“. Still in the same year he was part of the cast of “The Mask 2“, But his interpretation is not appreciated, so much so as to give him a nomination for the Razzie Awards.

In 2009 he met the director again Robert Zemeckis for the animated film “A Christmas Carol“. He concludes his acting career with another fictional tale. In 2012 he appears for the last time on the big screen with “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs“Together with the young woman Kristen Steward. After fighting the Parkinson’s died on April 29, 2014 of pneumonia.

Bob Hoskins in “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” – Photo Credits: Cinema Fanpage

Marta Millauro

