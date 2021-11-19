Who framed Santa Claus? by Siani: trailer, plot and previews

Movie La befana comes at night 2 – The origins: trailer and all the previews on the prequel with Monica Bellucci

Christian De Sica and Alessandro Siani protagonists of the comedy Who framed Santa Claus?, the new Christmas film directed by Alessandro Siani and out in theaters in December with Vision Distribution.

Plot and cast

The official plot: Wonderfast, the world’s most powerful online delivery company, dominates the market all year round except Christmas. To make Santa Claus (Christian De Sica) fail, they hire the leader of his elves, convincing him to infiltrate a new manager in his factory: Genny Catalano (Alessandro Siani), known as the “king of parcels”. In reality, the packages in question are not Christmas gifts but rather the infamous “packages”. Genny, in fact, is a vulgar scammer who lives by expedients assisted by Checco, a little 8-year-old urchin. The arrival of the couple at the North Pole will give rise to a series of troubles but in the end, thanks to the unlikely mutual contamination that arises between Genny and Santa Claus and the unexpected help of the Befana (Angela Finocchiaro), Christmas magic will succeed. .

The cast is completed by Leigh Gill, Diletta Leotta, Sara Ciocca, Leone Riva, Giada Benedetti, Kai Portman, Norbert Ortner, Stefano Chiodaroli, Debora Franchi, Martin Francisco Montero Baez and Leonie Renée Klein.

Who framed Santa Claus? – trailers and videos

First official teaser trailer released on November 18, 2021

Curiosity

Fifth direction by Neapolitan actor and comedian Alessandro Siani after his debut The abusive prince followed by Mister Happiness, Miracles are accepted And The best day in the world.

Alessandro Siani directs from his script written in collaboration with Gianluca Ansanelli (Too Neapolitan, Miracles are accepted, The most beautiful day in the world) and Tito Buffulini (Too Neapolitan, opposite poles, Miracles are accepted).

The team that supported Alessandro Siani behind the scenes included director of photography Giovanni Canevari (Moschettieri del Re), editor Valentina Mariani (the abusive prince), set designer Chiara Balducci (The most beautiful day in the world).

The special effects of the film were supervised by Pasquale Catalano who also worked on the recent I am Santa Claus with Gigi Proietti and Marco Giallini and the special effects of the Italian shooting of the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die.

Alessandro Siani has already directed Christian De Sica in “Il principe abusivo”.

Alessandro Siani and Christian De Sica also starred together in Christmas in New York, Christmas on a cruise and in “Il principe abusivo” Siani’s directorial debut.

In addition to Christian De Sica, two other actors and comedians recently took on the role of Santa Claus at the cinema: Diego Abatantuono in 10 days with Santa Claus (2020) and Gigi Proietti in “I am Santa Claus” (2021).

The original music of the film is by Umberto Scipione (Welcome to the south, Under a good star, A boss in the living room). “Who framed Santa Claus?” marks the fifth collaboration of Scipio and Alessandro Siani after “the abusive prince”, “Mister Felicità”, “Miracles are accepted” and “The most beautiful day in the world”.

Who framed Santa Claus? is produced by Marco Cohen for Vision Distribution, Fabrizio Donvito & Benedetto Habib for Indiana Production and Massimo Di Rocco for Bartleby Film, in collaboration with Buonaluna.

