who goes up and who goes down. Fiat in decline but remains the best-selling brand, good Audi

The crisis in the automotive market knows no end. And the province of Forlì-Cesena is no exception. In 2021, 8,063 cars were registered, with a decrease of 4.1% compared to the previous year, when the market was undoubtedly also affected by the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of covid-19. And if you look at 2019, the comparison is even more impetuous: -27.55%. The numbers are provided by the Unrae Study and Statistics Center. To what can this crisis be attributed? In addition to the pandemic, the weakness of the economic framework, insufficient support for the demand for state incentives and the microchip crisis.

Sales by brands

Fiat is confirmed as the best-selling brand, with 1095 registrations, but recorded a decline in sales of 6.25% (in 2020 the cars sold by the Italian company were 1168). The hybrid range did well, passing from 216 to 455, while sales of petrol cars fell, from 621 to 285. Looking at the Italian market, Alfa Romeo did not do well, with registrations falling by 42%, from 57 at 33, while Lancia posted a -17.2, from 301 to 249 cars that left the dealerships. Boom for the house of Isernia Dr, from 8 to 76 sales, all powered by LPG.

Different moods at Audi and Volkswagen. The brand with the four rings gained 17.5%, going from 194 to 228 registered vehicles. The Wolfsburg carmaker lost 20.82%, from 802 to 635 sales. A negative sign also in the Mercedes house, from 319 to 295 cars sold. 2021 positive for BMW, up by 25.9%, with 160 new cars in circulation (in the previous year they were 127).

Sales increase of 15.9 for Citroen, from 251 to 291 turnkey, while the derivative DS put 36 models into circulation, the same number as the previous year. 31 have chosen the Cupra brand, while Dacia has seen sales in line with the previous year, from 545 to 549 cars on the road. Registration volume reduced by 20.62% for Ford, from 800 to 635 cars in circulation.

As for the Japanese, Honda went from 75 to 58 units (hybrids from 28 to 34), while Kia recorded an increase in registrations from 251 to 293 (44 hybrids), Mazda from 59 to 63 (47 hybrids) , Suzuki from 210 to 302, all hybrids, while Toyota’s sales are practically the same as in 2020, one less (360, 274 hybrids). Plus sign for Subaru, from 6 to 14. It was an important 2021 for Hyundai, with 305 cars sold (121 hybrids) up from 265 a year ago.

It was a 2021 in line with 2020 for Land Rover thanks to hybrid engines (88), closing the year with two more models in circulation than the previous one (105 compared to 103), as well as for Nissan (one model less than in 2020, from 132 to 131). Mini has nine more models in circulation than in 2020, 88, five of which are plug-in hybrids. Minus sign for Opel, from 478 to 430, as well as for Peugeot, from 543 to 408, Volvo from 125 to 108, Jeep from 210 to 163 and Renault, from 514 to 413. In contrast to Seat, from 139 to 153, as well as Skoda, 158 to 163.

In 2021 no one was granted a Ferrari (eight registered in the first year of the covid) or a Mclaren (one sold in 2020), while a Lamborghini and an Alpine were sold. Eight instead chose Maserati (two hybrids). There are two more Porsches on the road in 2020, from 30 to 32, while Lexus sales have dropped from 25 to 7. More Abarths are seen on the street, from 17 to 23.