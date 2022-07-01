Who has a ticket to the United States?

In addition to Nini Johana Úsuga, the sister of Dario Antonio Úsuga alias Otoniel, half a dozen dangerous criminals from the extinct FARC were extradited and other criminal organizations dedicated to drug trafficking, such as the Clan del Golfo.

This is an important judicial movement that confirms the excellent relationship that is maintained with the United States in terms of judicial cooperation. The extraditions occur for the crime of conspiracy for drug trafficking and the extradited they were responsible for criminal structures dedicated to drug trafficking.

The Police and Interpol Colombia complied with the commitment to judicial cooperation. The extraditions of dangerous criminals to the United States became effective. – Photo: Police

Along with aliases La Negra or Nini Johana, criminals such as aliases Don Gustavo and others who, due to their criminal journey, earned a direct ticket to the plane, boarded the plane. North American justice, where they will be able to recognize responsibility and even become collaborators with the authorities.

Gustavo

This is Luis Eduardo Carvajal, former head of the column Daniel Aldana of the extinct FARC who was considered a true capo of the guerrillas in the department of Nariño. His participation in a deception of the peace process and the JEP is even being investigated.

Alias ​​Don Gustavo did everything possible to include in the lists of demobilized dangerous drug traffickers and thus receive the benefits of transitional justice. His cheating was discovered and new charges were added to his record.

“Signed to be part of an organization that took tons of cocaine every month through the coast of Nariño, the same department where ‘Rambo’ He was one of the main partners of the powerful Sinaloa Cartel,” says a report from the authorities.

Aliases Chamo

Jaminson Cuero Perlaza, they call him Chamo, but he’s Colombian. He was part of the Daniel Aldana mobile column of the extinct FARC, between 2009 and 2015, until the peace process made him distance himself from his commanders to become a capo of drug trafficking.

He joined the Farc dissidents in the 30th front. They left him the responsibility of collecting and processing drugs for that criminal structure. Their career in drug trafficking began while they were a boatman and quickly became in the coordinator of the routes of that business.

His capture and subsequent extradition becomes a resounding blow to the drug trafficking networks of the Pacific zone of Colombia, mainly for the shipment of cocaine to Central and North America.

“He is accused of supervising the manufacture and adaptation of semi-submersibles that would have for the purpose of transporting cocaine hydrochloride to the United States,” says the police report.

Crazy

Alexander Serna Giraldo, alias El Loco has a very particular profile. He was a candidate for Mayor of the municipality of Obando, in Valle del Cauca and worked as an air traffic controller. He later became a so-called “hidden narco.”

The report for his extraction warns that he moved tons of cocaine abroad and that he took over the criminal business thanks to his acts of assassination, of murdering his rivals in the world of drug trafficking.

“This person, using his status as a pilot and his position as an air inspector at the Santa Ana de Cartago airport, had the ability to send ten tons of cocaine per month to Mexico and Guatemala through small planes,” the report states. .

Alias ​​El Loco is accused of promoting and lead a war between criminal organizations in Valle del Cauca and the Coffee Region. The report says that together with his relatives he formed a group of assassins who called themselves the Flacos in Cartago.

The priest

Juan Diego Restrepo, alias El Cura, was the oldest in the drug trafficking business, according to his extradition report. Alias ​​El Cura had been serving the drug cartels for 20 years. He knew the criminal business in detail and the bosses knew of his history in the underworld.

Police say that alias El Cura belonged to a criminal group dedicated to cocaine trafficking, whose zone of criminal interference was the department of Antioquia and Bolívar. “The center of operations worked in the city of Cartagena, where they used several warehouses as collection centers for the storage of the narcotic,” the report states.

His extradition becomes a considerable loss for the drug traffickers who had aliases El Cura the guarantee of routes for drug trafficking. The information you may share could disrupt other criminal organizations.

no aliases

Franklin Navarro Guzmán does not have an alias, but he does have a criminal record. It was, according to the report of the authoritiesin charge of recruiting people to send cocaine to the United States by means of tankers.

Guzmán was part of a powerful criminal organization that managed to get tons of drugs into Central and North America. Navarro Guzman He was in charge of recruiting crew members for the shipment of cocaine and coordinating meetings between interns and members of the organization,” the police warned.