Who has actress Elisabeth Moss dated? Here’s 4-1-1 about your relationship history

ads

Even before Elisabeth Moss landed her lead role on The Handmaid’s Tale, she was considered an incredibly notable actress in the Hollywood industry. Some of her other roles include The Invisible Man, Shining Girls, Mad Men and Top of the Lake.

With over 1.5 million followers on Instagram, it’s obvious that many people are obsessed with Elisabeth and want to know more about her. What is her relationship history like? Who has she dated in the past? Here’s a breakdown.

Source: Getty ImagesWhat is Elisabeth Moss’ relationship history like?

Since Elisabeth and Tom Cruise are connected to the Church of Scientology, rumors have circulated about a possible relationship between them. During an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Elisabeth quickly put those rumors to rest. She denied all of her claims and said hearing stories about her with Tom was as shocking to her as it was to everyone else.

In 2009, Elisabeth married comedian Fred Armisen. Before reaching their first anniversary, they decided to separate. Elisabeth met Fred in 2008 while hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live.

Source: Getty Images

She opened up about the demise of her relationship with Vulture through Hello magazine, saying, “Looking back, I feel like I was very young, and at the time I didn’t think I was that young. He was extremely traumatic, horrible and horrible. At the same time, he turned out for the best. I’m glad I’m not there. I’m glad it didn’t happen when I was 50. I’m glad I didn’t have children. And I got it out of the way. I wish. That probably won’t happen again.”

While speaking with Howard Stern in 2013, Fred admitted that he was a terrible husband to her, but never opened up about any particular details.

He said: “I think I was a terrible husband. I think I’m a terrible boyfriend. I want it all fast. I want to be married The number of girls I have lived with immediately and then for about a year. [or] two years, I’m scared. … I feel bad for all the people I’ve dated.” It doesn’t look like they ended on the best of terms.

Source: Getty Images Who else has Elisabeth Moss been romantically connected to over the years?

Elisabeth dated a cinematographer named Adam Arkapaw between 2013 and 2015. According to Bustle, Adam is from Australia and worked as a cinematographer for Top of the Lake and True Detective on HBO.

Over the course of their relationship, Elisabeth didn’t talk much about him, aside from an instance with Harper’s Bazaar. She said: “He captures the beauty. He is very good at bringing light to the world. » However, things did not last.

In 2019, Elisabeth spoke about the notion of relationships with Marie Claire, saying, “I’ve learned that you just don’t talk about it. Who really gives a fuck if I’m dating someone or not? I hate giving it so much importance. I shiver a little.”

In other words, she has been very low-key and secretive about her love life since her last relationship.

ads