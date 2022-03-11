WHO has asked the Ukrainian government to destroy dangerous pathogens in laboratories

The World Health Organization has urged Ukraine to destroy the pathogens present in public health laboratories to prevent “possible spills” that could spread diseases among the population.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

The World Health Organization has urged Ukraine to destroy the pathogens present in the country’s public health laboratories to prevent “any spillage” that could spread disease among the population. This is what we read in a note sent by the organization to the Reuters news agency. Biosecurity experts say the movement of Russian troops into Ukraine and the bombing of its cities have increased the risk of pathogens escaping if an attack hits these facilities.

Like all countries in the world, in fact, Ukraine also has public health laboratories where they come carried out studies on viruses and bacteria which can cause disease to humans or animals. The WHO, even before the invasion began, had explained that it had promoted safety practices to help prevent “the accidental or deliberate release of pathogens”. “As part of this work, WHO has strongly recommended the Ministry of Health in Ukraine and other responsible bodies to destroy highly threatening pathogens to prevent potential spills,” the UN agency said, without specifying when. has formulated the recommendations nor provide information on the types of pathogens and toxins present in Ukrainian laboratories. The WHO also did not respond to questions on compliance with the recommendations.

Russia: “US runs biological warfare laboratory in Ukraine”

Two days ago, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the United States runs a biological warfare laboratory in Ukraine, a charge that has been repeatedly denied by Washington and Kiev. Zakharova, however, said documents unearthed by Russian forces in Ukraine showed “a last-ditch attempt to wipe out evidence of military biological programs” by destroying laboratory samples. A Ukrainian presidential spokesman commented: “We absolutely deny any such accusation.”

Ukraine, pediatric hospital destroyed by bombs in Mariupol: “There are dead and wounded, many women”

Nuclear medicine center bombed

In recent days, Russian missiles also hit a nuclear medicine plant in Kharkiv, a research facility in which radioisotopes for medical and industrial applications are produced. This was stated by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), whose director general Rafael Mariano Grossi made the news official. “We must act now to avoid a nuclear accident in Ukraine that could have serious consequences for health and the environment. We cannot afford to wait,” said the expert, adding that the Russian bombings did not, however, cause increases in radiation levels. on the site but that the situation is extremely worrying. Radioisotopes used in nuclear medicine were developed in this research center and the nuclear material of the plant was defined as “sub-critical”, as pointed out by the IAEA.

Power grid restored in Chernobyl

In recent days, the Russian army has also targeted the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, from which Ukraine has lost all communications. This was announced last night by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which also clarified the power supply, after the disconnection occurred Wednesday, would be restored to the site. “According to information received prior to the loss of communication, both of the site’s power lines had been damaged, effectively disconnecting it from the grid – reads a note from the IAEA, which later explained that it had received information from the Ukrainian regulatory authority. that emergency generators were supplying electricity to the Chernobyl plant.