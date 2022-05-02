Who has Austin Butler dated?

AFTER growing up on various Nickelodeon and Disney Channel shows, Austin Butler made his feature film debut in Aliens in the Attic (2009).

He will play Elvis Presley in the 2022 musical biographical film Elvis, which opens on June 24 in the United States.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler were first linked in 2011 after walking the red carpet together at the premiere of Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.

Their relationship was not confirmed until 2014 when Vanessa referred to the actor as the “love of [her] life” in an Instagram post.

“Yesterday was the birthday of the love of my life,” she wrote at the time.

“Happy birthday to the man with the kindest heart, beautiful soul, crazy talent and best looks I’ve ever seen.”

She continued, “He never fails to inspire me in all aspects of life and always uplifts those around him.”

Just a month before their ninth anniversary, Austin and Vanessa broke up.

The two never confirmed the reason for their split, although many fans assumed it was due to the opposing movie schedules and distance.

Vanessa is now in a relationship with professional baseball player, Cole Tucker.

Olivia DeJong

Olivia DeJonge is an Australian actress who plays Priscilla Presley in the upcoming Elvis biopic alongside Austin.

The two were rumored to be dating at the time of Austin’s split with Vanessa, but neither party confirmed or denied their relationship status.

Throughout the filming of Elvis, Austin and Olivia were seen at the movies, dining, and gambling on the beach.

Lily Rose Depp

Austin and Lily-Rose Depp were photographed kissing over dinner in London in the summer of 2021.

Daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, Lily-Rose is a rising supermodel and actress.

Again, neither party confirmed or denied the relationship rumors.

Kaia Gerber

Since December 2021, Austin and supermodel Kaia Gerber have been romantically linked.

Kaia is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

Before Austin, Kaia was dating Euphoria star Jacob Elordi.