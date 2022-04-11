Entertainment

Who has been kicked out of the Academy Awards before Will Smith?

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

Chris Rock and Will Smith will go down in Oscars history for star in one of the most controversial award ceremonies, after the actor slapped the comedian after making a bad joke about his wife.

As if that were not enough, after the scene, The Academy awarded him the Oscar for ‘Best Actor’ for his performance in ‘King Richard’, decision that was highly criticized. Now, almost two weeks after the event, The Academy has announced that will veto the actor for the next 10 years.

Although the decision impacted more than one, The truth is that Will Smith is not the only celebrity that has been vetoed by the Academy.

You may also be interested in: Fast and loose: What was the Netflix and Will Smith movie that canceled the platform like?

Who has been kicked out of the Academy Awards before Will Smith?

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards feature a short list of banned celebrities. Next, what are they:

  • Carmine Caridi: He was the first actor in history to be expelled from the Academy. His veto came in 2004 after being accused of creating piracy with the films participating in the awards.
  • Kevin Spacey: After receiving 30 allegations of sexual abuse, Spavey was banned from the Oscars by Academy officials.
  • Harvey Weinstein: Weinstein was also banned from the Academy over allegations of sexual abuse. In fact, the famous producer is currently in prison for it.
  • Adam Kimmel: The director of photography was expelled after being accused of sexual abuse of minors.
  • Bill Cosby: He was expelled in 2018, a month after being found guilty of sexually assaulting former basketball player Andrea Constand.
  • Roman Polansky: After the #MeToo movement pressured the Academy to ban Polanski for having sex with a minor in 1977, the Academy responded by banning him in 2018.

Source link

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

Related Articles

Anastasia Kvitko in red wastes more than beauty for the network

5 mins ago

Marie-Claire | Girl power: the new series starring women

7 mins ago

6 Times Jennifer Lopez Was Engaged

8 mins ago

Horoscope for today, Sunday April 10, 2022 | horoscopes

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button