Chris Rock and Will Smith will go down in Oscars history for star in one of the most controversial award ceremonies, after the actor slapped the comedian after making a bad joke about his wife.

As if that were not enough, after the scene, The Academy awarded him the Oscar for ‘Best Actor’ for his performance in ‘King Richard’, decision that was highly criticized. Now, almost two weeks after the event, The Academy has announced that will veto the actor for the next 10 years.

Although the decision impacted more than one, The truth is that Will Smith is not the only celebrity that has been vetoed by the Academy.

Who has been kicked out of the Academy Awards before Will Smith?

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards feature a short list of banned celebrities. Next, what are they: