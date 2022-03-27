Who has been nominated 52 times for an Oscar

An Oscar statue before being displayed as preparations are made for the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo/File Photo

Next Sunday, March 27, the 94th Academy Awards, prizes awarded by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to the best of cinema in different categories, among which “Best Film”, “Best Actor”, “Best Actress” and “Best Director” stand out. Since the first edition, many artists have been considered for the coveted golden statuette, but few have achieved it.

Even several of them have been contemplated on more than one occasion. Such is the case of John Williamsthe renowned American composer who Throughout his career in the medium he has been nominated 52 times, setting a record that is far from being equaled. Despite his perseverance, he has only won five Oscars in his more than 60-year career for his extraordinary compositions.

The first time the musician was considered for the award was in 1968 within the category “Best orchestration, adaptation or treatment” for his work done for the valley of the dolls, a film starring Patty Duke, Barbara Parkins, Jacqueline Susann, Sharon Tate, Susan Hayward and Paul Burke. Unfortunately he didn’t win.

The composer is 90 years old and has more than 60 years of experience. web archive

His name reappeared on the nominee lists in 1969 thanks to the compositions and arrangements he made for The Rivers (The rascals or The thieves) and Goodbye, Mr. Chipsthe remembered romantic drama starring Greer Garson, Terry Kilburm and Robert Donat, the latter receiving a statuette for his performance.

It would not be until 1972 when John Williams won his first Oscar for “Best Original Orchestration, Adaptation and Chorus” for Fiddler on the roof (Fiddler on the Roof), a film that has transcended generations becoming an international cinema classic.

1973 was a great year for the American composer as he was nominated three times in the same award for his performance in Imageshorror film directed by Robert Altman, The Poseidon Adventure, starring Gene Hackman, and Tom Sawyerbased on the novel by Mark Twain.

Between 1974 and 1975, he was nominated for the soundtrack of Cinderella Liberty (Permission to love until midnight) and for the song Nice to Be Around. He was also contemplated for the musical production of The Towering Inferno (hell in the tower) with which he won a BAFTA award.

Before the end of the 1970s, John Williams added two Oscars for “Best Original Score” for jaws (Shark) and Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope. Who does not remember the music that plays when a shark approaches or the dark atmosphere that surrounds space?both musical productions are the most recognized of the author to the degree of being considered masterpieces that left a mark on the history of cinema worldwide and marked an entire generation.

During the following years he composed the soundtracks of Close Encounters of the King (Close Encounters of the Third Kind), Superman, Star Wars: Espidode V – The empire strikes back and Raiders of the Lost Ark (Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark).

John Williams at the Star Wars Celebration Orlando and his concert for the 40th anniversary of the franchise

In 1983 he won his fourth Oscar in the same category for ET the alien, science fiction tape that shocked by telling the encounter between humanity and a mysterious. It starred Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore and Robert MacNaugthor and was directed by Steven Spielberg. That same year his theme If we were in love competed for best original song, but did not win.

From 1984 to 1992 he arranged and composed for Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Wild River, Empire of the Sun, The Witches of Eastwick, A Slip Called Love, Indiana Jones and the Last CrusadeBorn on the 4th of July, My poor angel, jfk and the songs Somewhere in my memory and When you’re aloneall considered in the annual deliveries of the Academy.

It was not until 1994 that he won his fifth and, to date, last Oscar for the soundtrack of Schindler’s list (Schindler’s List), a film starring Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley, Embeth Davidtz. This award was the third that John Williams won from renowned director Steven Spielberg..

“Schindler’s List” is one of the films that portrays the holocaust.

From 1996 to 2014, the composer was again nominated for the soundtracks of Nixon, Sabrina, Children of the street, Amistad, Saving Private Ryan, Angela’s Ashes, The Patriot, harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, AI Artificial Intelligence, Catch me if you can, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Memoirs of a Geisha, Munich, The Adventures of Tintin, War Horse, Lincoln, The Book Thiefas well as for the song moonlit.

From 2016 to 2020 he again starred in the nominations for the original soundtrack of starwars episodes VII, VII and IX.

Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, the unforgettable stars of the “Harry Potter” film saga. (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/)

Who is the famous American composer with 52 Oscar nominations?

John Towner Williams was born on February 8, 1932 in New York, United States, he is currently 90 years old. He has stood out within the entertainment industry at an international level as a composer, conductor, pianist and trombonist, he also plays the clarinet and trumpet.

He showed an interest in music since he was a child, thanks to the influence of his father, who was a jazz percussionist. During his youth, he was drafted into the United States Air Force where he took care of the military band and later ventured into the world of entertainment composing for television.

