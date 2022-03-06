Who has had a better individual season, LeBron or Curry?

On the eve of a new duel between Stephen Curry and LeBron James, Bolavip reviews the numbers to see if the Los Angeles Lakers star or the Golden State Warriors star had a better NBA 2021-22 season.

This Saturday, fans of the National Basketball Association (NBA) they do not leave their seats because there is good basketball: Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors faces collide in what is a new chapter of the already classic rivalry between Lebron James and Stephen Curry.

Without a doubt it is a particular duel. It will be the second to last between them in the campaign and has two teams with very different presents. The Warriors they find each other second in Western Conferencewhile the Lakers are ninthsbarely holding on to Play-In positions.

However, the level of their top figures is usually similar, since they are nothing more and nothing less than the two most influential players in modern basketball. So much James like Curry they were candidates for MVP and for different reasons, today they are still among the best of the year, but no longer as favorites for the award. Here, Bolavip reviews the numbers of each one:

The numbers of LeBron James in the NBA 2021-22

In 45 matches played, The king average 28.8 points, 8 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.5 steals. In addition, he has pitched for a 51.9% effectiveness in field goals and 34.8% in triples. The worst level of LBJ is the current one, since since the All-Star break, he lowered his average points, assists, field goal percentage and triples.

Stephen Curry’s numbers in the 2021-22 NBA

Steph played 58 games, 13 more than her rival, and averages 25.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.3 steals. Have a 42.9% in TC, 37.8% in 3P and 91.8% in free throws. The bad part of Chef It was longer and came after breaking the historical record for triples, but what he does not have in numbers, he equates with victories.