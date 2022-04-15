Who has high cholesterol always eats it but it hurts very badly, we need attention!

Are you sure that honey is really good for everyone? We try to clarify and understand who should not consume it in abundance in order not to risk serious health problems.

Honey is one of the few completely pure elements in nature, that is, not modified by industrial processes. 100 g of honey provide about 304 kcal with 0.6 g of protein, 0 g of fat, 80.3 g of carbohydrates (of which 80.3 g simple sugars (easy to digest and quickly assimilated).

It can therefore be said that this element is a real panacea for human health, also thanks to the vitamins inside it such as those of group B, C, D and E, enzymes coming from the glandular secretions of bees. But also trace elements (potassium, sulfur, sodium, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, silicon, iron, copper and manganese), antioxidants and antibacterial substances.

This millenary food is found in hundreds of varieties, each of which brings more marked characteristics than the others. However, they all have some aspects in common that we are now going to list.

It has always been used to create ointments to be applied on wounds and sores. Excellent taken in decoctions or warm milk to fight intestinal tract disorders such as cough and bronchitis, stomach and foot ulcers of diabetic origin, burns and sores.

Its antifungal action allows in fact to create a healthy environment not suitable for bacterial proliferation. It helps digestion and absorption of food allowing an improvement in the general metabolism.

In fact, taken every day it is also a panacea for those who are on a diet or want to get back in shape to detoxify the liver, and consequently the skin by contrasting the appearance of pimples and acne.

But who shouldn’t take honey instead? Let’s clarify once and for all.

Honey vs Cholesterol, let’s be clear

Perhaps few people know that honey contains about 70-80% of sugars, especially from fructosealso indicated in small doses by those suffering from diabetes.

Fructose not only has a sweetening power superior to refined sugar but it is also a good natural source of energy ready to use. Excellent for athletes but also for students under examination, nursing mothers or lifeless workers from busy hours in the office or factory.

15-20% of honey consists of water, but it also contains organic acids and free amino acids essential for the proper functioning of the heart and other vital functions.

However, if you are wondering the correlation between honey and bad LDL cholesterol, we must stop. This superfood is great for the heart and arteries, contrary to popular belief.

Nicki Engesethcoordinator and member of the University of Illinois at the American Chemical Society annual meeting three years ago, explained that honey is a valuable ally for counteract hypercholesterolemia and check the lipoproteinswhich are substances that carry cholesterol, triglycerides and phospholipids into the bloodstream.

Honey has as many antioxidants as green leafy vegetables like spinach, or fruits like apples, oranges or strawberries. All substances that nutritionists recommend to patients who must control cholesterol through food.

The only warning is therefore only in the daily amount to be taken for people in good health and without previous diseases that need to be followed by competent experts:

It is recommended not to exceed the dose of 30 g per day, equal to about 2 coffee spoonsbetter if combined with herbal teas and decoctions to help digestion in the morning or in the evening before going to bed.