Who has Napoli on the bench in Turin? Here are the 8 benches available for Juventus-Napoli

Line-ups Juve-Napoli – There are many absences for Covid-19, for the players involved in the African Cup and with Fabian Ruiz injured. Net of the many absences, this is the bench of the Naples today against the Juventus.

Napoli bench, that’s who is for Juve-Napoli

Who has the Naples on the bench against the Juve this evening? Net of the absences and some Primavera players brought with them to Turin, these are the players available and on the bench to take over from the game in progress:

There is also Eljif Elmas, whose swab at this point will have given a negative result to Covid-19.

For completeness, this is the bench of the Juventus:

Official formations Juventus-Napoli, here are the owners of the match

JUVENTUS – Szczesny, Cuadrado, Rugani, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Church, Morata, Bernardeschi. Available: Perin, Senko, De Sciglio, Arthur, Dybala, Kean, Bentancur, Kulusevski

NAPLES – Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam; Demme, Lobotka; Politano, Zielinski, Insigne; Mertens. Available: Marfella, Idasiak, Zanoli, Costanzo, Spedalieri, Elmas, Vergara, Petagna