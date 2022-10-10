Who has scored the most goals? Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi?

The two stars have already exceeded 700 goals, but can they still reach 1000 achievements?

The two biggest stars of recent years are goal-scoring machines. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who now play for Manchester United and PSG respectively, are consistently scoring goals for their clubs and national teams, and are consistently decisive, although they have shown signs of slowing down in the last two years, last year having been complicated for the Argentinian, just like this start to the season is for the Portuguese.

A question that keeps coming up is: who has scored the most goals?

A few years ago, the Argentinian reached the impressive milestone of 700 goals in his career, thanks to a goal from the penalty spot against Atletico Madrid. It took 861 games to achieve this incredible feat at the age of 32. In total, Lionel Messi has scored 781 goals in 989 matches, club and selection combined, an average of 0.79 goals per game.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, has more goals than his great rival, but with a lower average. In total, the Portuguese has scored 817 times in 1136 matches. To cross the 700 mark, CR7 also needed more matches than Lionel Messi. Specifically, 976 appearances were required, which he achieved at the age of 34. To reach the goal of 800, the Luso took exactly 1097 encounters.

In other words: Cristiano Ronaldo has more goals, but Messi’s average is better: 0.79 for the Argentine against 0.72 for the Portuguese. Find out the stars’ detailed figures for their respective clubs and national teams, in the Champions League and also in the World Cup, a tournament in which they have never met.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals in his career

Which was Cristiano Ronaldo’s season with the most goals scored?

The Portuguese scored 69 goals in the 2011/12 season including those scored with Real Madrid and the Portuguese national team.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the Champions League?

The top scorer in Champions League history, Cristiano has scored 134 goals in 183 appearances so far – not including a goal scored in the preliminary round for Manchester United.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored seven goals in 17 appearances representing Portugal in four different editions (2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018). His best run in this tournament dates back to 2006, when the Portuguese finished in fourth place.

Goals of Leo Messi in his career

What was Messi’s season with the most goals scored?

In 2011/12, Messi scored a total of 82 goals for FC Barcelona and Argentina.

How many goals has Messi scored in the Champions League?

Lionel Messi has scored 126 goals in 157 appearances so far, making him the second-highest goalscorer in the competition’s history.

How many goals has Messi scored in the World Cup?

Messi took part in four editions of the FIFA World Cup (2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018), scoring six goals in 19 games played. He also has a World Cup finalist spot in the Brazil 2014 edition.

The duels between Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi

When Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid, the duels between the Portuguese and the Argentinian became rarer. In fact, since CR7 left for Italy, they have only faced each other once. For the 2020/21 Champions League group stage, FC Barcelona and Juventus were in Group G and with that, two duels between the two were expected.

However, Covid-19 pulled the Portuguese out of the opener, which ended in a 2-0 win for Barca thanks to a Messi goal. In the second leg, on December 8, with both players on the pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo won 3-0, with two goals scored by himself. In total, Lionel Messi leads with 16 wins over CR7 against ten for the Portuguese and ten draws.

