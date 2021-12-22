Who has seen? 22 December, live, cases, appeals, Sara, Giovina, Denise

Federica Sciarelli deals with the disappearance of three women. I am Sara Lemlem Ahmed, Crowned Sebastiano, Giovina Mariano.

Wednesday 22 December on Rai 3, at 21.25, a new episode of Who has seen?.

Federica Sciarelli deals with the case of Crowned Sebastian, the 72-year-old disappeared from Bojano, Sara Lemlem Ahmed from Vigevano, of which there has been no news since 4 December. Focus also on the story of Denise Pipitone as the investigating magistrate of Marsala asked for archiving.

The presenter also returns to the case of Giovina “Gioia” Mariano, disappeared about 4 years ago from Moscufo, in the province of Pescara.

Who saw it ?, live December 22, Liliana Resinovich

In the live broadcast on December 22nd Federica Sciarelli deals with an emergency. Liliana Resinovich she disappeared from Trieste on 14 December. The 63-year-old lady does not have her two cell phones with her and had never left before.

The husband Sebastiano says I’m one close-knit and sporty couple. In fact, they tour Europe by bicycle. The evening before the disappearance they had spent an evening with friends. The next day after breakfast, he left the house at 8 in the morning. Liliana’s brother Sergio sends her a text message every morning and she always replies. On December 14, however, he never read his message.

When Sebastiano comes home in the early afternoon he doesn’t find his wife at home. He waits for a few hours without hearing, then notifies his family.

Who has seen?, Sara Lemlem

Sara Lemlem she’s missing from Vigevano on December 4th. She left home after a discussion with her partner Corrado. He does not have documents, mobile phone and personal effects with him. The broadcast tells that for about 1 year it was became friends with a certain Adriana, which he heard every day but which he never introduced to anyone. Among the first hypotheses is that in reality Adriana could be a man.

Sara and Corrado had discussed why she couldn’t find a job and was thinking of returning to Holland where she grew up. Corrado’s sister explains that Sara had long since stopped looking for a job. Sara told Corrado that she had done two job interviews but they had gone badly. Sara actually didn’t do any interviews. It’s just one of the many lies he told Corrado.

Who has seen?, Giovina Mariano

The transmission returns to the case of Giovina “Gioia” Mariano, disappeared about 4 years ago from Moscufo, in the province of Pescara, as there is an important news. There Prosecutor of Pescara opened a file for Murder Against Unknowns. The hypothesis of voluntary removal has failed.

Federica Sciarelli explains that Giovina’s family is divided in two. On the one hand i nine cousins struggling for truth. On the other Giovina’s brother and nephew who never participated in the research and the torchlight procession organized for her. The latter also said that Giovina would go to Milan to look for work where friends would welcome her. But no one from Milan has ever shown up.

The story of Monica, Venturelli

Who has seen? interview Monica. She is a nurse and she is victim of violence. It all started five years ago when Monica falls in love with a policeman. After 2 years of engagement they decide to get married. The wedding day starts at first tensions with the mother-in-law who did not want her as a daughter-in-law.

After the wedding, the first tensions because of the mother-in-law and the husband started the show his violent side to defend their mother. One day he pushed her against a piece of furniture. Then when she becomes pregnant, the relationships are more and more tense and he even gives her a fierce kick on the belly. The husband is removed and is now being investigated for ill-treatment. This is Monica’s story. Man instead defends himself from all charges against himself.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Monica has found threats in writing on her car and is afraid to leave the house. He prefers to stay in his home without even looking out onto the balcony anymore.

The program goes back to the case of Alessandro Venturelli, disappeared on December 5, 2020. While parents are desperate as they have not heard from their son for about a year, someone stole his pictures to use in a dating site.

Who has seen? 22 December, Ferki, Incoranata Sebastiano, Pipitone

Ferki he died on 8 December 20o2 from Riscone di Brunico in the province of Bolzano. The man originally from Kosovo he lived in Italy with his wife and two children. At the age of 33 he found out he had one pathology which forced him to take many drugs daily. The young man he has never been able to accept his illness.

The morning of the disappearance he had taken a taxi outside the Brunico station to reach San Lorenzo di Sebato. Apparently Ferki intended to go to Innsbruck, Austria.

We now move on to the story of the lady Crowned Sebastiano, disappeared from Bojano, in Molise. The brother learned the news of her disappearance on the radio and immediately activated to look for her with the other sisters. The lady had become very withdrawn following the death of her husband and because of the lockdown. On the day of her disappearance, the lady was spotted walking between the Statale 17 and the Bifernina, not far from the town.

We change the subject with the story of Denise Pipitone. The investigating judge dismissed the case on the girl who disappeared in 2004 from Mazara Del Vallo. The show traces the important stages of the investigations in which Anna Corona and Jessica Pulizzi are involved.

After the case of Giovanni Manna, found it lifeless in the park of the Insugherata, once again focuses attention on disabled people who remain alone in hospitals. This is because the healthcare personnel does not grant relatives the opportunity to stay close to their family members. But Mr. Manna was suffering from Alzheimer’s and had to be supervised.

Who has seen? interviews other ordinary people who have experienced a similar drama. They were unaware of a dpcm that allows them to enter the hospital to stay close to family members.