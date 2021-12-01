Who has seen? December 1, live, cases, appeals, Straccia, Diabolik, Mariano

Federica Sciarelli returns to the case of the ultra fan Diabolik and the young Roberto Straccia, the 24-year-old from the Marches who died in Pescara in 2011 and was later found lifeless in Bari.

Wednesday 1 December on Rai 3, at 21.25, a new episode of Who has seen?.

Federica Sciarelli focuses on the Diabolik case (the ultra of Lazio Fabrizio Piscitelli), and returns to the story of Roberto Straccia. Also this week deals with the story of Giovina “Gioia” Mariano, who disappeared about 4 years from Moscufo, in the province of Pescara.

Who Saw It ?, live December 1st

At the opening of the live broadcast on December 1st Federica Sciarelli deals with an emergency. Emilia Postiglione she disappeared on November 27 from Castellamare di Stabia. Some witnesses would have seen her in Naples on Sunday afternoon. He is facing a period of fragility.

The presenter tells the story of Silvana Covili, disappeared in the afternoon of November 19 a Pavullo, in the Modena area. The lady is 79 years old, she is married to Gaetano who is 83. It is a lot catholic and assiduously attends the Church. Firefighters and volunteers they have been patrolling the area for days but have not been able to find it. None of the cameras in the country have filmed it.

Federica Sciarelli connects by telephone with Lorena, daughter of Luigi Gatto. The seventy-seven year old, suffering from Alzheimer’s, has disappeared from the hospital in Troina, in the province of Enna. The case recalls the story of Giovanni Manna, suffering from the same pathology, that is disappeared from the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome and was found lifeless four days later in Park of the Insugherata.

Some reports have arrived regarding Giuseppe Rosati, the 82-year-old who disappeared on 10 November from Cupi, a hamlet of Visso (Macerata), but has not yet been found. The family members launch an appeal hoping that whoever manages to find him gets in touch with the Police.

Who saw it ?, Roberto Straccia

Federica Sciarelli returns to the case of Roberto Straccia. He is the student from the Marche region died in Pescara on December 14, 2021. A month after his lifeless body was found on the seafront of Bari.

The boy would have been killed for a mistake of person. Straccia would be very similar to the son of a member of a mafia clan. There thesis would be confirmed by some wiretaps. Two women linked to a justice collaborator tell each other that the wrong boy was killed.

The novelty is that Shred perhaps he would not have died on December 14th but i early January as it is suspected that it was held captive for about 15 days. He would later be eliminated as he saw the faces of his captors.

Who saw it ?, Diabolik, Nada Cella

The subject is changed with the case of the head of the Lazio ultrà Fabrizio Piscitelli, known as Diabolik. He was assassinated in 2019 at the Parco degli Acquedotti in Rome. Parents who prefer not to be filmed want to find out who is the perpetrator of the murder. In the past Piscitelli was convicted and arrested for drug trafficking.

According to the investigators it would be an execution as the murder would be committed by a expert killer.

The presenter returns to the death of Nada Cella, killed in Chiavari on May 6 1996 at the accountant’s office Marco Soracco. His case was reopened after 25 years and the transmission explains that it is currently under investigation Annalucia Cecere. A witness says that on the morning of the murder she saw a woman flee from the building wearing a skirt and vest.

Fifteen days before the murder, Soracco would have revealed to a colleague that: “The secretary (Nada Cella) will be gone in two weeks and there will be a blow”, suggesting something negative. Who saw it sends the interview to the colleague who aired in 1997.

Who has seen? 1 December, Giovina Mariano

Federica Sciarelli returns to the top Giovina Mariano, known as Joy. Lformer employee of the Municipality of Pescara she disappeared about 4 years ago from Moscufo.

Giovina wanted sell your home, in which he often hosted the nephew with his girlfriend, to buy another smaller one in Pianella, a town also in the province of Pescara.

According to her brother and nephew Giovina would have gone to Milan to find a job but in reality she didn’t need to work to live. She also refused reinstatement to the Municipality of Pescara after she resigned to take care of her parents. One of the cousins ​​in the studio tells of an accident.