Who has seen? December 8, live, cases, appeals, Ruffo, Cella, Avignano

Focus on the case of Nada Cella, on the disappearance of Avigliano and on John Ruffo, one of the most wanted scammers in America.

Wednesday 8 December on Rai 3, at 21.25, a new episode of Who has seen?.

Federica Sciarelli deals with the disappearance of Avigliano come on John Ruffo, one of the most wanted scammers by the American police. The presenter comes up once again Nada Cella, the young woman killed in Chiavari in 1996.

Who Saw It ?, live December 8th

In the episode of 8 December Federica Sciarelli connects with Mrs. Anna, who is located in the Rai headquarters in Naples. Look for the son Valentino Bozzon, who left home. He was under house arrest but is also facing a period of fragility.

Has been found in Udine by the police but he was released and they have him accompanied to the station. There has been no news since then. His intent was not to escape as he had expressly asked the police to go to jail.

There conductor change the subject with the death of Giovanni, the 59-year-old from Avigliano, in the province of Potenza. He was kidnapped by one married couple, Antonio and Stefania, to steal his pension. He was locked up in the cellar. Thanks to the intervention of the Carabinieri he was pulled out of the narrow place.

Mr. Giovanni, who is struggling to express himself, says that Stefania has stolen half of the pension he had collected in the morning. Stefania rejects all the charges against her.

Who has seen it ?, Silvana, Dario Angeletti, Giuseppe Rosati

Who has seen? returns to deal with the case of the seventy-nine year old Silvana Covili. She disappeared from Pavullo, in the Modena area last November 19th. She is a decent, well-groomed and very devoted woman. The night before she disappeared she had told her sister-in-law that the next day she had to go to the hairdresser but it turned out that she hadn’t made the appointment. The lady also did the dye herself.

Federica Sciarelli connects with Tarquinia to take care ofmurder of Professor Dario Angeletti. He lost his life for one gunshot to the back of the head. The body lay in his car and had the seat belt still attached. Investigators are looking for the killer.

We change the subject with the death of Giuseppe Rosati, which took place in Visso a month ago. The gentleman, octogenarian and partially sighted, left the house to take a walk but never came back. The daughter, investigators and volunteers have been patrolling the area for some time but have not yet been able to find it.

There is a telephone connection Corrado, the companion of Sara Lemlem Ahmed, who disappeared from Vigevano on 4 December. He didn’t bring the documents with him. The man says they had an argument. She suspects that she may be in Milan with some friends. He hopes she is well and is ready to accept any of her decisions.

The story of Vincenzo, Mohamed Sow

The broadcast tells the story of the twenty-four years old Vincenzo, suffering from Asperger’s Syndrome. On the evening of February 3, 2021, he left the house to throw out the garbage and never returned home. His lifeless body was in fact found in the courtyard of his home. He lived with his parents and his sister a Margherita Pizza from Savoy, in Puglia.

The family members do not believe that it was run over as it is a point with little traffic. Parents do not rule out a possible involvement of the condominium. They launch an appeal that anyone who has seen something comes forward even anonymously.

Federica Sciarelli welcomes in the studio Mohamed Sow’s brother, who died on the morning of May 16, 2001 from Invorio, in the province of Novara. The 28-year-old Senegalese worked as a worker. In the case of the news, the owners of the factory where he worked were involved and were acquitted. After 20 years, a passer-by has found his remains.

Who has seen? 8 December, Nada Cella, Angelo Lo Presti

Those who have seen it go back to the case of Nada Cella, killed in Chiavari on May 6, 1996. After putting down the bike, she enters the building where the accountant’s office is located Marco Soracco for which he worked. The killer after killing her ran hastily up the stairs of the building.

Two witnesses, mother and son, had reported seeing a woman with a bloody hand. He was in Piazza Cavour on the day of the crime.

For about two years there has been no news of Angelo Lo Presti. The man had emigrated as a young man to Belgium where he married and had a daughter. His wife says that lately he has been plagued by figure of his mother, who had passed away when he was little. He was very attached to the parent. He thinks he’s back in his hometown.

Who saw it ?, John Ruffo, the quarrel between Sciarelli and Stefania

A prestigious American TV contacted the editorial staff of Who has seen it? for the case of John Ruffo. He is one of the most wanted scammers by the American police. Many believe that he may be in Italy since he often came to our country with his family. His family members are in fact of Italian origin. He has been on the run since 1998.

He chose to speak live Stefania, involved in the case of Giovanni, the pensioner of Avigliano. The lady repeats several times that Giovanni’s brother would have liked to have sex with her. It also launches very serious accusations against family members who would mistreat Giovanni. Everything will be verified by the investigators.

The transmission goes back to dealing with the dead body found in a cave in Sicily. It would have been there since 1977 as there were coins of the time next to the body. Man could be Giuseppe Balsamo or Mauro De Mauro, actually disappeared 7 years earlier.

The correspondent has interviewed Rosetta, a lady who at the time was one of Giuseppe Balsamo’s tenants. The lady remembers that she was very fond of music but was not that talented. He says that Balsamo was happy because he had participated as a competitor in a television program.