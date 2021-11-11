Who has seen? November 10, live, cases, appeals, Gioia, Zangrilli, Nada

Federica Sciarelli deals, among others, with the case of Alessio Zangrilli, Nada Cella and Giovina Gioia Mariano.

Wednesday 10 November on Rai 3 a new episode of Who has seen?.

Federica Sciarelli returns once again to the case of Giovina “Gioia” Mariano, disappeared four years ago from Moscufo, in the province of Pescara. It also focuses on the boxer Alessio Zangrilli who had disappeared from Rome a month ago. The body of the thirty-five-year-old was found in the Tiber.

Also focus on the murder of Nada Cella, which took place on May 6, 1996.

Who has seen? the live broadcast on November 10th

In the live broadcast on November 10, Federica Sciarelli deals with the forty-two year old Stefano Iacomacci, passed away on 12 October. He had already passed away from home long ago. His left eye is glassy, ​​he has a thick beard and long hair. In the past it was director of a call center and has lived in a curtain. There mother and sister they launch an appeal for viewers to help them find it. Shortly after, a lady telephones who says she saw him at the Policlinico Umberto I.

The presenter connects with the Legnano sports hall to take care of the death of Sebastiano Bianchi, basketball player of Legnano Basket Knights. The teammates are very worried and hope to have news soon. The 29-year-old disappeared from Verbania on Monday 8 November.

Who has seen? Filomena, human remains in Catania

Federica Sciarelli returns to the case of Filomena Toriello. She had disappeared from Pontecagnano Faiano, in the province of Salerno, last October 31 after one banal quarrel with the mother. The lady, who has a 15-year-old son, is facing a period of fragility that has become more acute during the pandemic.

The mother says that she met during the lockdown period numerous people on social networks and she was dating a man older than her. Fortunately Filomena has returned home. He says he has hidden for four days in the cellar of the house.

The presenter changes the subject with the discovery of a body. The police have in fact found gods male human remains in a cave in Catania. Next to the body were found some coins of the old coinage but also a piece of newspaper dated December 1977. The peculiarity is that the subject has a malformation on the face, like the journalist Mauro De Mauro who was kidnapped in 1970.

Some number 41 boots, a wool hat, a wristwatch, a nylon cape were also found.

Who has seen? Alessio Zangrilli

Federica Sciarelli deals with the history of Alessio Zangrilli. The thirty-five year old boxer he had disappeared on 10 October from the San Cleto district in Rome. His body was found a few days ago in the waters of the Tiber. There mother Virginia, which had launched countless appeals, is now wracked with grief.

The peculiarity is that the girlfriend Daniela, in an interview aired last Wednesday, he feared the worst. Among his hypotheses precisely the fact that Zangrilli could have thrown himself into the Tiber. The next day, the police found him right there. The day of the disappearance Alessio and Daniela had argued on the telephone. But Daniela’s cell phone is out of order because it ended up in the small fire that broke out in Daniela’s bedroom.

A friend of Alessio, who prefers not to be filmed, says that the boxer had left Daniela because he was afraid. There are at the center of the questions that concern women. In recent times Alessio also had the suspicion that someone was following him.

The case of Giovina Gioia Mariano

The transmission goes back to the case of Giovina Mariano, known by all as Joy. She disappeared four years ago from Moscufo, in the province of Pescara.

The brother reported the disappearance after 40 days. The editors found that from the records of the complaint was provided a wrong mobile number. It is now necessary to investigate whether it was a transcription error.

The nine cousins ​​of Gioia they never believed that she would voluntarily leave the North in search of work. The former employee of the Municipality of Pescara had resigned years earlier to take care of the elderly parents.

Who has seen? November 10, Aya, Confalonieri

The sixteen year old Aya, of Moroccan origins, she disappeared from Rome on 22 October. When she grows up she dreams of modeling and loves clothes. It’s a sweet, sensitive and naive girl. Her teachers are afraid that due to her naivety she may have met disreputable people.

On the day of the disappearance, she walked into a pizzeria and made a 39-second phone call from the business owner’s cell phone. Those who have seen it have tried to contact that number but they are no longer active. The classmates believe that Aya is in the company of an Algerian boy. The mother is desperate and hopes to be able to hug her daughter again soon.

Federica Sciarelli changes the subject with story of Omar Confalonieri. L’real estate agent was arrested on suspicion of having drugged a couple of clients (husband and wife) and of having abused the woman for nearly 5 hours. When the husband wakes up he began to feel unwell while the spouse was wearing clothes that are not his own.

The cameras would have recorded part of the atrocities committed. Other victims are also stepping forward to leave their testimony.

Who has seen? Veronica

The program deals with the thirty-eight Veronica, born and raised in Liguria. She is an eclectic, dreamer and prudent woman. She has a Zen disposition but she also loves to dance. He also has a great passion for techno music. She has also been abroad, such as in London or India. After working in an ice cream shop in Chiavari, she went to Viterbo and then to Rome, the city from which she disappeared.

Friends believe he has embarked on some sort of spiritual path but are afraid he might get into trouble.

Who saw it November 10? Nada Cella, Nicholas Ravaioli

Nada Cella was found lifeless in Chiavari, May 6, 1996, in firm of the accountant Marco Soracco where she worked as a secretary. The mother says that Nada had revealed to her that she no longer had to work at the accountant but never told her the real reasons.

A woman was investigated 25 years after the murder. The latter was 28 at the time and lived near the studio. It is said that it was in love with Soracco is that he would have killed the Cell out of jealousy. Under the desk of the young secretary, a vintage button was found bearing the figure of a five-pointed star.

Those who saw him broadcast threatening audio that the woman sent to the criminologist Antonella Pesce Delfino who is studying the case and who pretended to be a teacher to get close to her.

In closing, the story of Nicholas Ravaioli, disappeared on June 17, 2009 from Forlì. He was 18 at the time. The mother found out that she had drug addiction problems. Months after his disappearance, his aunt had seen him in a car in the company of someone. Since then there has been no news from him.