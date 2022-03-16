Who has the upper hand in the close race for best actress at the 2022 Oscars? | Cinema | Entertainment

If the last season of awards for the best of film production has left us with anything, it is that there is no favorite in terms of female performances. Although the ceremonies that have been held so far have offered a more or less similar line-up of actresses to fight for their trophies as the best leading actress in a feature film, as the calendar moves towards the Oscar this March 27 it has become very difficult to predict the final winner.

After all, the only actress who has managed to win in more than one of the galas to which she was nominated in the prelude to the Oscar was the star of gucci houseLady Gaga (Oscar, Bafta, Golden Globe for the original theme of A star Is Born), who incidentally on this occasion his name did not land on the Oscar list as the best female lead.

Perhaps this year the race should be uneven to keep us guessing until the end in a really revealing result. Here are the notable reasons for and against the five best actress nominees.

Jessica Chastain by Tammy Faye’s eyes

Jessica Chastain won best actress for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) on February 27. Photo: Taken from Golden Globes

In favor: Critics hailed Jessica Chastain’s prosthetic-heavy performance in a biopic as the kind of thing award voters tend toward. The redhead, like evangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, prevailed at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) and the Critics Choice Awards this Sunday.

It is worth remembering that he recently starred in the HBO series Secrets of a marriagewhose television exhibition also put her in the sights of a medal, that of the Golden Globes.

Against: Tammy Faye’s eyes premiered in September and apparently failed to cause much of a stir. While the SAG win may give Chastain a boost in the Oscar race, only one of the last three best actress winners at the union gala has won an Oscar, suggesting that members of the academy will pursue their own way.

Olivia Coleman for the lost daughter

Olivia Colman is seeking her second Oscar for best actress. Photo: Taken from The World

In favor: It is not common to win the award for best actress in successive ceremonies, but if Frances McDormand won the last two trophies in this category, out of a total of four to her credit, could it also be the case for Olivia Colman who shone last year? by The favourite?

The truth is that it could help your film to also compete as the best script and thus give more weight to your candidacy. In fact, the lost daughtertook home the award for best screenplay and two more awards last week at the Independent Spirit Awards ceremony, including the trophy for best film.

Against him: Despite the fact that British actors are apparently the main nominees at the BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards), at the most recent ceremony UK-born Colman was again not considered as a candidate for best actress.

Also, the presence of her co-star Jessie Buckley in the supporting actress category could dilute Colman’s candidacy, as they play the same woman at different ages in the story about a vacationing mother in conflict with her past.

Penelope Cruz by parallel mothers

Penélope Cruz at the Goya film awards, in February 2022. Photo: Taken from The newspaper

In favor: Academy nominations are becoming increasingly international, which could probably go in Cruz’s favor. Penelope’s work has also been notably applauded: “a brilliant matchup for Penelope Cruz’s talent,” is the Rotten Tomatoes consensus. This gives you a novel option for Oscar voters.

Against: Cruz is the only actress on this list who was snubbed by SAG, BAFTA, the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards, and while it’s hard to score in those groups when you’re giving a performance that’s not on español (she also failed to lift the Goya), that has actually left her without a previous victory to appear before the Oscars.

Nicole Kidmanby be the Ricardos

Nicole Kidman won the Golden Globe in January for her portrayal of Lucille Ball. Photo: Taken from People in Spanish

In favor: Like Colman, Nicole is vying for the second Academy statuette for her acting career; the difference is that in Kidman’s case she has been waiting 20 years to achieve it. The co-stars of Being the Ricardos Javier Bardem and JK Simmons were also nominated, suggesting that the academy has a slight penchant for the film. Also, unlike Chastain, Kidman portrayed a more remarkable transformation as his character was peerless star Lucille Ball.

Against: Although Kidman won the Golden Globe for best actress for be the Ricardosthe voters of the SAG did not think the same.

Kristen Stewart by spencer

It is Kristen Stewart’s first Oscar nomination, thanks to her portrayal of Princess Diana. Photo: Taken from cnnespanol

In favor: Stewart as Princess Diana ticks a lot of boxes: She’s playing a real person, she’s learned an accent, and she’s stepped out of her comfort zone for the character. It’s the perfect performance to show how far she’s come since Twilight. Voters inclined to stories about Lady Di may also appreciate that the 31-year-old first-time nominee is up against three former winners.

Against: Stewart is the only best actress nominee whose film did not earn another Oscar nomination. Perhaps the monarchy market is simply oversaturated to secure Stewart’s victory, with The Crown offering two Dianas (Emmy nominee Emma Corrin and her future successor Elizabeth Debicki) and a Broadway musical also seeking the princess of the town.