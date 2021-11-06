There are symptoms that do not manifest themselves clearly. Some of them are not very recognizable and can only be discovered with special machinery. Still others, called diagnostic signs, can remain dormant even for life. In these cases the body does not show any signs of discomfort or give warnings. This is why those who have this symptom do not notice but these are the dangerous pathologies that it could hide.

The feature we are talking about is often present in children. It is often discovered during the first medical examinations after birth. However, it can also be found in adults. It is a strange sound produced by the heart. It’s called a heart murmur, and sometimes it hides heart disease. In this article we look at how you find out about having it and what it is specifically about. Also, let’s see if and when the heart murmur is dangerous.

Who has this symptom does not notice but these are the dangerous pathologies that could hide

The heart murmur is nothing more than an abnormal vibration produced by this organ. One of the few ways to feel it is through medical equipment. Alternatively, the doctor himself can hear the rustling through the chest. The causes of this anomaly can be various.

In fact, there are two types of heart murmurs. One is functional and the other is pathological. The first is created by the rapid passage of blood in the parts of the heart. In this case, the factors that contribute to the occurrence of the symptom are sports activity, pregnancy, stress or the flu. The pathological one, on the other hand, hides an abnormal structure of the heart. That’s why it may be hiding heart disease. Among those that can occur over time are infections, rheumatic fever, prolapses and calcifications.

In contrast, heart murmurs in children usually go away within the first few years of life. However, periodic visits are needed to keep the problem under control.

The signs that can result from the heart murmur

We have seen that we may never find that we have functional heart murmurs. In fact, it usually does not give any signals throughout the course of life. On the other hand, if the heart murmur is pathological, sooner or later a series of symptoms will arise such as:

excessive sweating for no apparent reason;

intercostal and chest pains;

dizziness;

lack of air;

limbs and lips turning blue.

If one or more of these symptoms occur, the first thing to do is go to the emergency room or have a specialist medical examination. Only echocardiography or chest x-rays can reveal the nature of the symptoms and therefore the possibility of related pathologies.

Deepening

Back pain on the one hand can turn out to be a symptom of something else.