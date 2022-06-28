Who has won the most titles between Messi and Ronaldo?

Messi vs Ronaldo: the individual awards

The domination of these two legends in the individual awards has been very notable over the past 13 years, notably with the Ballon d’Or since 2007. Only modric was able to break the hegemony of these two ‘GOAT’ in a timely manner.

During this period, Messi has won seven Ballon d’Ors, to which must be added the five times he came in second place, plus another in third place. Leo won the Ballon d’Or in 2019 after taking over from the Croatian and reiterated in 2021. He also won ‘The Best’ in 2019, the last before Robert Lewandowski never repeated for the past two years.

On his side, Cristiano follows him with five trophies, even if, in an honorary way, he can say that he has six Silver Balls, one more than the Argentine star. The Argentine meanwhile, closed the gap in ‘The Best’ award after being named the best footballer of 2019, FIFA therefore counts two for the Portuguese and one for Messi.

Cristiano also beats Messi in the number of titles Champions League top scorerhe has some sevenversus six for its historical rival. He also won UEFA’s Best European Player of the Year award three times, while the former Barca captain only won it twice. With Portugal, the “7” ended Euro 2021 top scorerwhile the “10” was the “MVP”, top scorer and best assistor of the Copa America 2021.

Messi beats Cristiano in Golden Boot terms (6-4)best player in the World Cups (1-0)from “Pichichi” of La Liga (8-3), Eleven d’Or (4-2) and Golden Boy (1-0). The Portuguese has been named the world’s best goalscorer of the year (IFFHS) five times, compared to two for Messi. La Pulga” is also the only footballer to have received the Laureus Award for Best International Sportsman of the Year.

The ratio and record of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are quite balanced. It should be noted that the Portuguese managed to be top scorer, in addition to Spain, in England and Italy, thus becoming the first player in history to conquer three different countries.

CR7 vs Messi: their team records

The Champions League is Cristiano’s favorite and most important competition, with five titles against four for Messi. As far as league titles are concerned, the former Barça striker wins hands down, with eleven titles (ten in La Liga and one in Ligue 1) and three more than the Portuguese, who won two “Scudetti” with Juventus (more two La Liga titles with Real and tthree Premier League titles with United).

In cup competitions, Messi is one step ahead of Cristiano, who has six between the Copa del Rey, Coppa d’Italia, FA Cup and EFL Cup. Stats in European Super Cups equal three.

Then there are the numbers that make up the Spanish Supercup, the Community Shield, the Portuguese Supercup and the Italian Supercup, as Cristiano has played for different teams such as Sporting de Portugal, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Messi, in this tally, has eight titles – Spanish Super Cups – while Cristiano has seven in the four competitions mentioned above, after the last one won against Napoli. The Barca captain, who is on the team’s list, has better numbers than the ‘Vecchia Signora’ star. In total, Messi has 39 titles against 34 for Cristiano.

That said, while it doesn’t count as a reward per se, it remains the credit to the Portuguese to be the best scorer of all time. A goal race in which the Argentinian has not yet said his last word.

Messi-Cristiano: national team titles

Lionel Messi’s record is more balanced internationally. The Argentinian managed to offload a weight by winning the Copa America 2021, his first title with the Albiceleste. He had previously lost three finals. This trophy is added to his gold medal at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. And in 2014, remember, Argentina was a finalist in the World Cup against Germany. This year, Argentina lifted a new trophy, winning the Finalissima against Italy, champion of Europe.

For his part, Cristiano Ronaldo could not defend the Euro he won in 2016 against France. This title allowed the “7” of Manchester United to open his record with Portugal. Then came the title of the first Nations Leaguewhich Portugal won against the Netherlands in 2019.