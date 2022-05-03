Who have been Maluma’s girlfriends? – People – Culture

On Saturday night Maluma gave an excellent show at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín. The artist sang his greatest hits in front of his followers and gave them an unforgettable night.

One of the surprises that caught the attention of the show was that the paisa shared the stage with his colleagues: Feid, Blessed, Pipe Bueno, Wolfine and, nothing more and nothing less, than the ‘Queen of Pop’, Madonna.

And although the presentation of the interpreter of ‘Material Girl’ was one of the most applauded moments, the declaration of love that Maluma made to his girlfriend, Susana Gómez, impressed the audience.

“I love you… So many years looking for love on the outside and I didn’t realize it was there, right next to me. I love you my life, I love you“Maluma confessed before performing his song ‘ADMV’.

The couple have been together for almost three years. Photo: Instagram: @mar_ariasg

Besides, el paisa confirmed that he and Susana have been in a relationship for almost three years, because in the middle of the interpretation the lyrics of the theme changed. He didn’t sing: ‘Who would have thought, no one believed it, and now we’re going for ‘one year’, but he said: ‘Who would have thought, no one believed it, and now we’re going for ‘three years’.

It should be noted that since the premiere of ‘Hawái’, in 2020, it was rumored that Maluma had a new love after his breakup with Natalia Barulich, but he never wanted to refer to the subject in the media.

Very little is known about Gómez, since her social networks are private. It is known that she is also from Medellin and that she is an architect. Apparently, the couple had known each other for years and were very good friends, but it was not until 2020 that they decided to give themselves a chance as something more.

But before Susana Gómez, other women stole the country’s heart. Although Maluma is reserved with his private life, his relationship with the model of ‘Felices los cuatro’, Natalia Barulich, was very famous, and it was also rumored that he had a short romance with Anitta.

Natalia Barulich

The paisa met Natalia Barulich during the recording of the video for “Felices los cuatro”. According to the singer, it was love at first sight, but it didn’t last long.

Natalia Barulích celebrating Maluma’s birthday. Photo: Natalia Barulich’s Instagram

After almost two years of relationship, in which they constantly shared photos together on their social networks, the couple confirmed their separation in November 2019.

According to the model, the relationship was not as perfect as believed and she had moments when she felt alone and lonely.

“There were days when I felt stronger than others, then I felt sad, missing the relationship in some way, but for me it was very toxic.“, assured in the podcast ‘Evolve’.

The truth is Natalia was the first public relationship that the paisa artist had. In fact, at the AmericanAirlines Arena festival in 2018, the reggaeton artist kissed his then-girlfriend in full presentation and assured that: “After bringing so many girls on stage I realized that I had the right one next to me“.

Anitta

In 2016, the urban music performer collaborated with Anitta for the song ‘Sim Ou Não’. At that time, the followers of the artists highlighted that they saw a lot of chemistry in the vice clip, in which Maluma steals a kiss from the Brazilian.

Although at the time they were only rumors, since none confirmed that they were a couple, in 2021 The interpreter of “Wrap” acknowledged that she did go out with Maluma and that, in fact, she still loves him very much.

Anitta and Maluma perform ‘Sim Ou Não’ and ‘Corazón’ together.

“I still love him… We are very similar in the way we have fun, the things we like and I still love him very much, regardless of being together or not, I love him. And I can see him with another woman, he can see me with another man and we love each other“, the Brazilian confessed to Yordi Rosado.

