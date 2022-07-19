who have been the love partners of Ben Affleck

The couple’s marriage took place almost 20 years after their first engagement and just three months after the second.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprised the entertainment world after getting married this weekend in a small ceremony held in Las Vegas.

According to information from Page Six, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez obtained a marriage license from Clark County, Nevadalast Saturday July 16 and made their relationship official.

As a result of the wedding between both artists, Several users on social networks began to remember Ben Affleck’s past relationships and his love affairs throughout his career in Hollywood.

Cheyenne Rothman

Ben Affleck and Cheyenne Rothman met during a summer camp and began a teenage love, which ended definitively in 1997 after more than seven years of relationship.

Gwyneth Paltrow

The affair between Paltrow and Affleck began at a dinner organized by Harvey Weinstein in 1997 and after this meeting both began to go out.

After a year of relationship, both separated and in 1999during the filming of the movie Bounce, they gave love a second chance and resumed their courtship.

Nevertheless, at the end of 2000 they ended for the second time and completely distanced themselves.

Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez met on the set of the movie Gigli and in November 2002, after several months together, they surprisingly announced their engagement.

Despite the furor caused by this news, In January 2004 both announced their separation.

After nearly two decades apart, Ben Affleck and JLo met again. In April 2022, they officially confirmed their second engagement and three months later their marriage.

Jennifer Garner

In 2005, after a couple of months of relationship, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner got married in Turks and Caicos, and from this relationship Violet, Seraphina and Samuel were born.only children of the actor.

However, after their tenth wedding anniversary, the couple announced their separation and eventually divorced in October 2018.

Anne of Arms

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas met during the filming of the movie deep water and generated endless rumors about their alleged romance.

In January 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that this relationship began in March 2020, but both decided to end it amicably after a few months together.