WHO helps poor nations make COVID-19 vaccines

The World Health Organization is creating a global training center to help poor nations make vaccines, antibodies and cancer treatments using messenger RNA technology that has been used successfully to make COVID-19 vaccines.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the center will be based in South Korea and will share mRNA technology being developed by the WHO and its partners in South Africa, where scientists are seeking to recreate the COVID-19 vaccine. 19 Modern. The work is done without help from Moderna.

“Vaccines have helped turn the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this scientific triumph has been undermined by huge inequalities in access to these life-saving tools,” Tedros said.

It is the first time the WHO has supported such unconventional reverse-engineering efforts to replicate a vaccine that is sold commercially, bypassing a pharmaceutical industry that has prioritized rich countries over poor ones, both in sales and manufacturing.

Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, makers of the two licensed mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, have refused to share their formulations and technological expertise with the WHO and its partners.

The WHO expressed the hope that the shared technology will not only create vaccines, but will be used to make antibodies, insulin and treatments for malaria and cancer, among other diseases.

The WHO’s chief scientist, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, estimated that Moderna’s attempt to recreate the vaccine will produce usable inoculations by the end of next year or early 2024, but that the time frame could be shortened considerably if the manufacturer were to help.

The global disparity in access to vaccines is enormous. Africa produces just 1% of the world’s COVID-19 vaccines and only 11% of its population is vaccinated. In contrast, a European country like Portugal has vaccinated 84% of its population and more than 59% have received a booster dose.