Who hides behind El Rubius? The documentary about his life already has a release date

Who hides behind El Rubius? What is the history and origins of one of the streamers most popular non-English speaking languages ​​in the world? Soon you will know. Amazon Prime Video has revealed this week the release date and the trailer for Ruby X, the long-awaited documentary starring Rubén Doblas Gundersen, the real name of one of the most recognized youtubers in our country. The production will reach the platform of streaming next July 22.

On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the first video uploaded to YouTube by El Rubius, Amazon Prime will review the career of a young man who revolutionized the internet content creation industry through a documentary that will reach the platform streaming next July 22. Produced by NOOB Studios, Rubius X will show the two facets of Rubén Doblas, the personal and the professional.

40 million followers

Rubén Doblas has been named leader of his generation by ‘TIME’ magazine



El Rubius in one of his videos

The popularity of El Rubius has no limit. Throughout his career first as youtuber and then how streamerRubén Doblas has been named leader of his generation by the magazine TIME, has his own comic, an anime based on him, a book, an online store, his own clothing brand, his own character in a video game and has even made cameos with Hollywood actors like Will Smith, Chris Pratt, Jennifer Lawrence or Tom Holland. He only had to cross off the list “make a documentary”.





With forty million followers, seven billion views on YouTube and 15 million followers on social networks, El Rubius will review his dizzying career now that ten years have passed since the first video he uploaded to YouTube. “I don’t know how I’ve come to this in my life, nothing makes sense,” says Rubén in the trailer of just under two minutes that Amazon Prime revealed this Tuesday and in which this young man appears conducting an orchestra, flying and signing autographs .

The trailer also suggests that El Rubius has visited some of the places that have marked his career, including the Norwegian city of Bergen, where he lived before moving to Madrid and becoming famous throughout the world. Thus, the documentary will show the places that have defined his life as a content creator, “reliving great moments and recounting the lesser-known part of Rubius that has led him to be the symbol of a generation,” the press release states. platform.

‘Rubius X’, or how to get millionaire audiences from their own homes

The documentary not only tells the story of Rubén Doblas, it also explains how some young people, with no other intention than to have fun, built a new industry without realizing it and how it has evolved in the last 10 years.

A) Yes, Ruby X It also seeks to claim and recognize this industry, a revolution of creators who have achieved millionaire audiences from their own homes, from gaming to global entertainment.

In addition, how could it be otherwise, the documentary will feature the participation of other content creators and influential young people who have accompanied Rubius during his career, such as Mangel, Alexby and Cheeto, also pioneers in defining the language of youtubers and some of the most beloved faces in the gaming community.