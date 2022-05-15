who hides behind the banana, the deer and the butterfly? These clues revealed

Fan of Mask Singer, you want to know who agreed to dress up as a banana, a deer or even a pink butterfly? Here is the answer !

Big revelations in Mask Singer!

And 3! While no one believed it, the last season of Mask Singer broke audience records. After analyzing the reviews from viewers, the production made sure to respond point by point. First, she asks artists to practice combining singing and dancing. For some who have never done this, it was no small feat. Then there is no question that there will be leaks again. For their part, the quartet of investigators agrees to return to service. Behind the scenes, it is rumored that the difference in salary between Kev Adams and the other three has undoubtedly been right for the motivation of Jarry and Alessandra Subblet. As a conductor, Camille Combal redoubles her ingenuity to move and amuse viewers. And the magic happens. After a few weeks of unbearable suspense, we will finally know the identity of the winner!

Mask Singer’s stroke of genius

Ouaaaaais THE BANANA!!!

I’ve been warming up on his dream legs for 1 month, can you imagine it’s Marc Antoine Le Bret…??!? 😬#MaskSinger pic.twitter.com/1QKdmJrtVC — JohnKoenig (@darling_paris) May 6, 2022

During this part, the televiewers have difficulty in unmasking the identity of the lioness and the crocodile. Moreover, it was the same person. Motivated to fool the vigilance of the whole set of Mask Singer, impersonator Marc Antoine Le Bret first took on the voice of comedian Chantal Ladesou. With the help of graceful gestures, we are convinced that it is the member of the Big Heads. Then, behind the mask of this all-pink sea monster, Internet users evoke Mika. Ah yes, the production can be proud of its stroke of genius. She rolled us in flour!

#MaskSinger @CamilleCombal : Crocodile was also… Marc-Antoine Le Bret! Watch his unmasking (video) https://t.co/G7ycVA4qDL pic.twitter.com/2UAB2rq00X – Behind the scenes of TV (@coulissestv) April 29, 2022

Who is the banana?

For its part, the Banana is acting up. Motivated to have fun as long as possible, we engrave each of her sparkling dance steps as well as her slightly crazy look in our memory. Moreover, in terms of choice, it does not go with the back of the spoon. Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Rihanna…just that! The way she takes them back leaves us speechless. For a time, the writing ofObjeko really thought she was a singing pro. And why not a mixture of people. Between Mask Singer and its former tele-hook candidates, there is only one step. We think in particular of Sofia Essaïdi (Star Academy) or Chimene Badi (pop stars).

After hesitating for a long time, Anggun jumps into the water. It offers an old miss France, Valerie Begue. Against the advice of his acolytes of Mask Singer who bet on Sandrine Quiétier, because she has her own music group, the one who has seen Snow at Saraha persists in his choice. First of all, it is justified by evoking this famous sequence of numbers… 7, 9, 1, 4, 0… once placed in the correct order, we obtain the postal code of La Réunion so dear to his heart. As for this discreet partition, it would simply symbolize the first name of his daughter, Jazz!

Who is hiding behind the deer?

In 2005, Laurent Ournac burst onto the screen. By donning the costume of this incredible fiancé, he made the whole of France laugh. And yet, at the time, he was so self-conscious about his appearance. Very quickly, TF1 understood the extent of his potential and offered him to be the star Camping Paradise. Better than anyone, he knows how to set the mood with his Fiesta Boom Boom! Moreover, it is precisely the word that the jury of Mask Singer make him pronounce with his real voice.

Make no mistake about it! Other clues put his trail. For example, the experience Dance with the stars, he will never forget it. At the same time candidate then temporary presenter of two shutters, he knows all the nets of this colorful program. Moreover, the last finalist of Mask Singer has strong presumptions of having also appeared on this show. Objeko tells you everything!

And finally, who took on the features of an adorable pink butterfly?

Denitsa Ikonomova as a butterfly? This is not a theory to be taken lightly. And for good reason, each time she starts a performance in Mask Singer, a real effort is put into the choreography. Dear Objeko reader, we challenge you to do the same with a blindfold and a costume weighing several kilos. So, we’re less clever, huh!

Native of Bulgaria, but having a link with Canada where she resided, the GPS coordinates of Montreal are among the clues made available to us by the production of Mask Singer. Speaking of poutine country, the fact that she pronounces this culinary specialty without scratching it suggests that it is indeed her! Long live the sequel!



