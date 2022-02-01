who humiliated Casellati – Libero Quotidiano





Alessandro Sallusti spoke to The air that pullsthe daily broadcast of La7 conducted by Myrta Merlino. Main topic of discussion was the Quirinalewhose game ended with the preservation of the status quo, or with the re-election of Sergio Mattarella who also sheltered the government headed by Mario Draghi, with all due respect to the latter who dreamed of climbing the Colle.

Sallusti commented on what happened to Elisabetta Casellati“Shot” by the center-right snipers: “It is politically incorrect and not demonstrable, but we must say that a few women led the feud of the snipers against Casellati. So not only the men stro ***, also the women have given theirs ”. “With me you open an open door – Merlin replied – it will also be politically incorrect but if we don’t start helping each other out, it won’t work for men”.

“We have to be good at joining forces – added the presenter de The air that pulls – males know how to do it very well, we should also learn the lesson instead of dividing ourselves, among other things often on very ancillary things, little useless envy. For this reason – Merlino commented – I always invite women to give each other a hand “.