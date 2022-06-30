Entertainment

Who in the world wouldn’t want to kiss her?”

Delevingne asked, “Would anyone in the world not want to kiss Selena?”. The born of England plays Alice on the Hulu show, an art gallery owner who has an affair with the character of Gomez, Mabel Mora. The actresses are real life friends.

They even have matching tattoos, but Expensive she noted that they “never see each other” due to their “busy” schedules, so she enjoyed them working together. “Being able to spend so much time with her and also being able to work (was great),” the star gushed. Paper Towns.

Cara Delevigne and Selena Gomez in ‘Only Murders in the Building’.

“She’s brilliant, she’s one of my favorite actresses I’ve ever worked with,” he added. Delevingne. Social media users have had mixed reactions to the friends’ on-screen romance, ever since the kiss scene aired.

While many noted that the former Disney Channel star, also 29, seemed “awkward,” others explained that the series cast member Wizards of Waverly Place I wanted to release the tension.

Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez rarely see each other outside of work.

