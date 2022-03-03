WHO: infections and deaths from COVID-19 decrease worldwide

The number of new coronavirus cases reported worldwide fell 16% in the past week, completing a month of declines in COVID-19 infections, according to figures from the World Health Organization.

In its weekly report on the pandemic, published Tuesday night, the United Nations health agency noted that deaths fell 10% and maintained the downward trend first observed a week ago.

The WHO said there were more than 10 million new cases of the disease and around 60,000 deaths worldwide. The western Pacific region was the only one where the virus increased its presence, with a third more infections than in the previous week.

Deaths increased by 22% in this area and around 4% in the Middle East, while they fell in the rest of the world.

According to the WHO, the omicron variant continues to be the dominant one worldwide: of the virus sequences shared with the world’s largest public access database, more than 99.5% corresponded to omicron and only 0.3% They were delta.

No cases of any of the other variants of concern — including beta, gamma, lambda or mu — have been reported in the past month, although the agency acknowledged that there are tracking problems in many countries.

Numerous European nations, including Great Britain, Sweden and Denmark, have withdrawn almost all the restrictions imposed to curb the pandemic, coinciding with the drastic drop in infections and advances in vaccination campaigns.

In the United States, scientists estimated that about 73% of the population is now immune to omicron and that any future outbreaks will require less drastic interventions to control the epidemic.

Despite this, the WHO has insisted that it is too early to declare the end of the pandemic and warned that if the coronavirus continues to spread, it will have more opportunities to mutate into a potentially more lethal or transmissible version.