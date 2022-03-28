Who inspired Clint Eastwood to make The Sniper?

As many know, the movie The Sniper from Clint Eastwood is based on real events. On this occasion, we tell you everything there is to know about Chris Kyle, the American soldier, played by Bradley Cooperwhich inspired the director of other hits like The unforgivables and The bridges of Madison. To continue; the details.

Chris Kyle, the sniper on whom Clint Eastwood based his movie

It’s not the first time Clint Eastwood, talented and historic actor and film director, decides to tackle a story based on real events. Just look at the successful Undefeatedwith Morgan Freeman in the role of the South African Nelson Mandela, to appreciate the capacity he has for this genre.

In the case of american sniper (known in Spain as The Sniper and in Latin America simply as Sniper) the person around whom the events revolve is Chris KyleAmerican military known for being the deadliest in his country in his discipline.

What sniper in the service of the United States Navy, Kyle 160 deaths are officially recognized, although many more are attributed to him. All occurred in a total of 4 operations in the framework of the US invasion of Iraq.

First of all, it is important to note that the movie is not 100% truein the sense that Eastwood freely adapts the memoirs of the famous soldier, which he published in 2012 under the title of “American Sniper: The Autobiography of the Most Lethal Sniper in US Military History.”

The drama of his story is precisely that, spoiler alert , Kyle is unable to adjust to his life after returning from his stay in Iraq, so he has family problems and falls into alcoholism.

However, he manages to pull himself together and finds a foothold in helping colleagues who are in situations similar to his. Finally, the soldier whose full name was Christopher Scott Kyle He was killed by a former marine, Eddie Ray Routh, in the middle of a shooting day.

The Sniper: All About Clint Eastwood’s Success

Moviegoers will most likely remember that There is already a movie with this name. This is the film whose title in English is The Deer Hunter and which was released in 1978, with the stellar participation of Robert DeNiro, Christopher Walken and a very young meryl streep.

In this regard, it must be said that this movie has nothing to do with the one directed by Clint Eastwoodjust the name with which both were made known in Spanish.

In the case of american sniperthe person in charge of interpreting Chris Kyle was Bradley Cooperwho gave one of the best performances of his career, so much so that he was nominated for the Oscar Awards for Best Actor (lost to Eddie Redmayne and his work as Stephen Hawking in the theory of everything). Who also shines in this film is Sienna Millerwho gave life to Taya Renae Kyle, Chris’s wife

As to EastwoodThere isn’t much to say about his work that hasn’t already been said. Yes, it should be noted that The Sniper was a box office hit.: According to Box Office Mojo (by IMDbPro), the film managed a budget of nearly $59 million and earned a worldwide gross of nearly $548 million.

