Who invested in Bitcoin? | Big Companies BTC List

Despite the price of Bitcoin is much less than what we saw just a few weeks ago, the companies that have invested in it continue to hodlare and some even to increase their own locations.

A big picture that makes it obvious how to actually with $ BTC there is a lot more at stake than we have seen in the markets in the short term, with several groups having done since pioneers and that they even stand expanding their positions, as it did too Rothschild Investment Group.

Bitcoin in big companies? Here is the list of the best

From America with love: Bitcoin is a huge hit at the NASDAQ and NYSE

They are definitely the United States the place of choice for companies trafficking in Bitcoin or that they want you invest, even if something starts to move even away from New York. But let’s proceed in order.

With over $ 100,000 BTC at the cash desk, MicroStrategy is the queen company among those that have put in cash Bitcoin. However Michael Saylor he is one of the most popular and ardent supporters of this cryptocurrency and he is also one of those who bought them personally. The average admission price is slightly higher than the current market price and the company continued to buy during both bullish and bearish phases.

Tesla was responsible for one of the bull run of the 2021, with a purchase of approx 1.5 billion dollars at the prices then. The 10% that the company sold to prove the liquid assets of the protocol. Tesla due to a new one stance in terms of sustainability has stopped its operations on $ BTC, while continuing to keep some in cash.

America dominates far and wide

In this case theHODL by a listed company it will not surprise anyone. The group in fact is involved directly in cryptocurrency market. However, it is a treasure from over 16,400 BTC, which is worth at current prices approx 600 million dollars.

It is the first of the companies on this list that is not listed on the US stock exchange, but on that Canadian. Here too the treasury BTC is one of the very interesting ones, because we talk more than anyway 12,000 coins, for a value of just under 500 million dollars.

Company dealing with Bitcoin mining among other things and therefore it is more than natural that he has gods in his box $ BTC. However the treasure of this company, which is listed on the NASDAQ, is one of the very important ones. In fact, we are talking about 8,133 BTC.

The Exchange speech

A separate speech will also be made for the exchange. One of these is listed, that is Coinbase and has cash in addition 4,400 own BTC, in addition to those in cold storage on behalf of customers. In this calculation then those who are the are not present exchange unlisted, such as Binance, but also Kraken, Crypto.com And Bitfinex.

Miners and exchanges are among the greediest of Bitcoin

A relevant part of the $ BTC currently in circulation it could be precisely in these coffers – with an important bearing also useful as regards the operations that actually take place there.

East: There are several groups that have Bitcoin in hand

Although for much lower quantities, there are other companies listed in far east that they would have on hand a quantity of Bitcoin considerable. We have indeed Nexon in Japan, Broker Group in Thailand, Meitu to Hong Kong.

Also in Turkey there is to report Net Holding, which according to i report more accredited would have in cash 3 Bitcoin. Certainly not an enormous quantity, but which in any case signals an interest also on the part of a market outside the horizons of us Europeans.

Some invest through Grayscale: Funds in particular

As for the funds that invest in Bitcoin, in USE one was created very particular situation, because the absence of a ETF until recently it led these to expose themselves to the private fund of Grayscale, which physically replicates $ BTC.

Within the holders of these shares we find important groups such as ARK, which has that among its managers Cathie Wood who is one of the main supporters of Bitcoin on a global scale.

We then Horizon Kinetics, Simplify, Systelligence, but also Parkwood And Rothschild Investment Corp, which recently would have expanded its holdings. Inside we also find Morgan Stanley, which he famously buys fund shares for its clients.

In Italy the cash register is crying, but this is nothing new

The worldwide parterre of companies that deal with Bitcoin and who have it in cash for the purpose of protecting their assets is first class. All this while in Italy there are still no listed companies that have followed this strand – with major banks that even were confirmed adverse to this type of market. Who will live will see, but the quality of the companies which are already exposed to $ BTC seems to have addressed this war in an already very specific direction.