Who is Adam Sandler? Age – Height – Zodiac sign – Career and all the curiosities

Adam Sandler: biography

Adam Richard Sandler was born in New York on September 9, 1966, of the zodiac sign of Virgo, he is 178 cm tall. Adam is an actor, comedian and film producer.

His family is of Russian origin, his father Stanley he was an electronic engineer, while his mother Judith she is a kindergarten teacher. At the age of six he moved to Manchester, where he graduates from Manchester Central High School. Back in New York he attended New York University, graduating in 1988. During his university studies, he discovered his comic streak.

Adam Sandler: career

Adam Sandler makes his acting debut in 1987, when he plays Smitty, one of the friends of the protagonists in the cult TV series The Robinsons. Noticed by the comedian Dennis Miller, takes him to Los Angeles and makes him assume al Saturday Night Live, where he will begin performing in 1990.

The actor instead arrives in the cinema in 1989, in the comedy Going Overboard, but the real success comes in 1995, when he stars in Billy Madison. Then follow: Bulletproof, An unpredictable typepossible, Sooner or later I’ll marry you And Waterboy. In 1999 he won the Razzie Awards as the worst leading actor in the film Big Daddy – a special dad. Sandler he also edited an animated film titled Eight nights of madness.

During the years, Adam he has pledged not to take part only in idiotic films, but has also worked on more committed films, albeit always comedies. We remember Ufull of love, Spanglish – When too many in the family are talking And Reign Over Me. Among others his most popular films are there instead 50 first kiss times, Change your life with one click And Enchanted tales.

In 2017 the actor starred in the drama The Meyerowitz Stories, for which he received honorable criticism. Two years later then follows the pelicothere Raw diamonds, received by critics as the best performance of his career.

Sandler he is also the founder of the film production company Happy Madison Productions, named after two of his first successful films: An unpredictable type (Happy Gilmore) And Billy Madison.

Adam Sandler: private life

Adam Sandler is married to Jacqueline Samantha Titone, known on the set of Big Daddy – a special dad. The couple has two daughters, Sadie Madison And Sunny Madeline. Today, he lives in Los Angeles with his family, although I canand a house in New York and one in Florida.