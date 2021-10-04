Who is Adam Shulman husband of Anne Hathaway? History, age, work, biography, career, private life

Adam Shulman: age, job, biography, career

Born in New York on April 2, 1981, Adam Shulman is an American actor, also known for being the husband of the Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway. He graduated in theater in 2003 from Brown University and made his debut in 2005 in the TV series American Dreams in the role of Paul O’Bannon, followed in 2007 by the hit film Hazzard – The Dukes to the rescue, taking on the role of the sheriff Enos Strate.

The couple got married in 2012 in Big Sur, California, after a five-year engagement; in 2016 their first child was born, Rosebanks Johathan and in 2019 Jack, their second son.

For some years now, a very romantic story has been hovering over them. Indeed, according to many Adam Shulman he would resemble the famous poet William Shakespeare who – unbelievably but true – was married to a woman named Anne Hathaway, just like the actress (and also very similar in appearance to the poet’s wife). Furthermore, in a paper Shakespeare he would have dedicated some sweet words to his partner, which said:

Life is too short to love you in just one. I promise to look for you in the next one.

A story that inevitably makes you dream!

Who is Anne Hathaway

Anne Jacqueline Hathaway (New York, November 12, 1982) is an American actress.

He gained public recognition for his starring roles in well-known films, such as Pretty Princess (2001), Prince Charming wanted (2004), Ella Enchanted – The magical world of Ella (2004), Brokeback Mountain Secrets (2005), The devil wears Prada (2006), Love & other remedies (2010), Alice in Wonderland (2010), The Dark Knight – The Return (2012), Interstellar (2014), and earlier in the film Rachel is about to get married (2008), for which he received his first nomination for theBest Actress Oscar.